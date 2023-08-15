Multiple ward-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is a year older today, August 15, 2023

The Onua Showtime host wants to break the internet with her dazzling white dress designed by female designer Lauren Couture

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities, including Tracey Boakye, Aisha Modi, Afia Schwar and others, have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's birthday photos

Fashionistas and style influencers look forward to August 15 every year because one of Ghana's top style icons celebrates her birthday.

Although she always impresses with her fashionable looks, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown sweeps her followers off their feet with her birthday shoot.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in stunning custom-made dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The creative team always break their own record as they go the extra mile to design iconic dresses that become the yardstick for the rest of the year.

For her 46th birthday, the Onua Showtime host looked angelic in a white one-hand ruched dress for her photoshoot.

Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, flaunts her smooth skin in the thigh-high dress while slaying in a coloured short hairstyle.

The screen diva accessorised her look with sparking gold jewellery as she posted in her well-decorated living room.

Ghanaian media personality Dentaa Amoateng has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's birthday photos

dentaa_show stated:

Happy Birthday, sis

manuelsbeautty_gh stated:

Happy birthday Queen ❤️

Kobby. Kyei stated:

Happy Birthday, Empress! Your brand and platforms have truly made a positive impact on humanity. May your journey continue to inspire and uplift others. Wishing you a day filled with joy and surrounded by love!❤️

Biggracet stated:

Happy birthday Empress Your kind is rare May all your secret prayers be granted by The Almighty

Cookieteegh stated:

Happy birthday, Queen. You are a game-changer, indeed. Keep soaring. I love you

naanadonkorarthur stated:

Happy birthday Empress ❤️

tracey_boakye stated:

Happy birthday Empress ❤️

Nanaamamcbrowndaily stated:

Happy Birthday, Empress

Dhartfoknbwoy stated:

Cheers to Greatness

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

Happy birthday Obaa Ama. You deserve all the happiness life can give. Age with grace and love. U are truly loved sis.

queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:

Happy, blessed birthday ❤️

