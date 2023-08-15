Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Flaunts Her Tiny Waist In White Ruched Cutout Dress For 46th Birthday Shoot
- Multiple ward-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is a year older today, August 15, 2023
- The Onua Showtime host wants to break the internet with her dazzling white dress designed by female designer Lauren Couture
- A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities, including Tracey Boakye, Aisha Modi, Afia Schwar and others, have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's birthday photos
Fashionistas and style influencers look forward to August 15 every year because one of Ghana's top style icons celebrates her birthday.
Although she always impresses with her fashionable looks, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown sweeps her followers off their feet with her birthday shoot.
The creative team always break their own record as they go the extra mile to design iconic dresses that become the yardstick for the rest of the year.
For her 46th birthday, the Onua Showtime host looked angelic in a white one-hand ruched dress for her photoshoot.
Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, flaunts her smooth skin in the thigh-high dress while slaying in a coloured short hairstyle.
The screen diva accessorised her look with sparking gold jewellery as she posted in her well-decorated living room.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian media personality Dentaa Amoateng has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
dentaa_show stated:
Happy Birthday, sis
manuelsbeautty_gh stated:
Happy birthday Queen ❤️
Kobby. Kyei stated:
Happy Birthday, Empress! Your brand and platforms have truly made a positive impact on humanity. May your journey continue to inspire and uplift others. Wishing you a day filled with joy and surrounded by love!❤️
Biggracet stated:
Happy birthday Empress Your kind is rare May all your secret prayers be granted by The Almighty
Cookieteegh stated:
Happy birthday, Queen. You are a game-changer, indeed. Keep soaring. I love you
naanadonkorarthur stated:
Happy birthday Empress ❤️
tracey_boakye stated:
Happy birthday Empress ❤️
Nanaamamcbrowndaily stated:
Happy Birthday, Empress
Dhartfoknbwoy stated:
Cheers to Greatness
she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:
Happy birthday Obaa Ama. You deserve all the happiness life can give. Age with grace and love. U are truly loved sis.
queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:
Happy, blessed birthday ❤️
Check out the photos below;
Source: YEN.com.gh