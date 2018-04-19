50+ stylish African print tops with jeans: Hot 2022 trends

Did you know that combining African print tops with jeans is one of the trends in 2022? You can never have too many African print clothes. Besides making your wardrobe look colourful, these outfits are versatile enough to be worn to church, social functions, and even work, depending on the design.

Stylish tops for 2022.

Pairing African print tops with jeans gives you a cute and fashionable look. You can have as many tops as you wish, each with a unique design. African fabric, often called Ankara, is versatile and can be made into different designs that flatter your body.

Stylish African print tops with jeans

Are you looking for African top styles in 2022 for weekends or social functions? Look no further because we have compiled a list of the best designs. These tops are designed to flatter your best features. Some are conservative, while others allow you to reveal a bit of skin.

Kimono Ankara tops

Kimono tops for jeans.

The kimono is a traditional Japanese attire and the national dress of Japan. This traditional outfit has inspired kimono tops, which can be made using different fabrics. Today, Kimono Ankara tops on jeans are quite popular and can be worn by ladies of all age groups. Their free and flowing designs make them ideal for almost any occasion, social, or religious setting.

Fancy African print tops to wear with jeans

Fancy top for 2022.

Fancy and cute Ankara tops are on-demand in 2022. Most fancy designs are strapless or off-shoulder. These are ideal for younger ladies who do not mind showing off a bit of skin and are fantastic to wear when hanging out with friends or peers. Beware that these designs may not be suitable for formal workplaces or religious settings.

Deluxe crop tops

Cute designs for 2022.

Crop tops are quite fashionable among teens, college students, and young ladies in general. These are designed to expose the waist, navel, or abdomen. Older generations or conservative communities may be against this style, but if you like it, you can pair it up with your favourite jeans. This style is for ladies who do not mind showing off their midriff section.

Fitting and chic

Latest top designs.

African tops do not have to be baggy and long to look nice. You can have them tailored to give you a snug and classy fit. The design and print you select should flatter your body and bring out your best features. Styles that cover your midriff section and flatter it simultaneously are fantastic if you do not want to show too much skin or hide too much of it.

Peplum style

Amazing peplum designs.

The peplum style is one of the evergreen designs you can never go wrong with. This design has a flared ruffle sewn into the waistline of the top to add extra frill and accentuate the waist. Did you know that this design originated in ancient Greece? Choosing this style will give your body an hourglass shape, and hey! What woman does not want that?

Classic ladies' casual tops to wear with jeans

Cute designs for 2022.

Are you looking for the latest Ankara tops on jeans in 2022? Check out the elegant options above that are ideal for weekends and casual evenings out. These designs are not too revealing and are designed to flatter all body types. You can wear them with blue, black, or other coloured jeans. Classic designs are ideal for women of all age groups.

Conservative and traditional tops for ladies

Casual tops for ladies.

Not everyone wants to show off their skin. Some women would rather wear designs that cover up their upper bodies and still pair them with jeans. These stylish African print tops with jeans for ladies are perfect for mothers or conservative people. They do not expose the bossom and are long enough to cover the midriff section.

Are African print tops with jeans fashionable?

Yes, jeans and Ankara tops are stylish, elegant, and fashionable. The best part about this look is you can wear the same print with a skirt or shorts because they are versatile.

Which are the best Ankara tops on jeans?

The best flatter your body type and make you feel good and fashionable. Always choose a design you feel comfortable in and prints with your preferred colours.

Can I wear Ankara tops with jeans and sneakers?

Yes, you can wear your favourite top with jeans and sneakers. In fact, this is a fashionable look for the weekend or an evening out with your buddies. Besides looking fashionable, you will also feel comfortable.

Wearing African print tops with jeans has become a trending look among women of all ages. There are endless designs for Ankara blouses, kimonos, or even shirts to choose from in 2022.

