Ghanaian bride Jacky is a real fashionista with an unmatched fashion sense for designer brands

The melanin bride looked effortlessly chic in stunning outfits for her luxurious wedding ceremony in Ghana

Some social media users have applauded the makeup artist for using the right makeup products to make the bride glow

Ghanaian fashion influencer Jacky in Germany and her beautiful bridesmaids are still trending on Instagram with stylish outfits for her multi-day ceremony.

The beautiful bride with dark skin nearly broke the internet with her cleavage-baring sleeveless dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian couple Kwame and Jacky look adorable together. Photo credit: @jema_photography



In the viral photos, the handsome groom wore a black suit, white shirt, and well-polished shoes while accessorising his look with a gold wristwatch.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian bride Jacky rocks a green kente gown

The beautiful bride looked radiant in a stunning kente gown with ruffles for the traditional wedding. The bridesmaids stunned in elegant brocade dresses and orange turban while cheering on the bride.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Jacky looks radiant in a ruched white gown

Ghanaian bride Jacky didn't disappoint with her white gown and simple ponytail hairstyle for her white wedding.

She looked gorgeous as she walked down the aisle to recite her wedding vows and begin a new milestone.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Jacky's wedding outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

jlko_desiring_christ stated:

You look terrific, baby girl ❤️❤️❤️I love you, and I’m happy for you

Beautyandbrushes stated:

Massive congratulations, Jacky, you made a beautiful, stunning bride

Aqiabeautyofficial stated:

The skin against the emerald green

Delaglorz stated:

Stunning

Ddteye stated:

Wow. This is gorgeous. Few people understand how to apply makeup to darker skin tones without making them appear fairer. Excellent job!!!.

Nirdoshglam stated:

The skin glow hits differently.

nanah_yaah stated:

@even_jackie Congratulations

Misswina stated:

@even_jackie Congratulations, dear ❤️

sylvia_engmann stated:

@the_antwiwaa thought that was you for a second

