Ghanaian actress and television personality Michy has turned heads with her sizzling birthday photos

The mother-of-one flaunted her smooth skin in a stylish two-piece ensemble for the birthday shoot

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Michy's daring outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality and actress Diamond Michelle, popularly called Michy, is celebrating her birthday in style.

The ex-girlfriend of Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale looked elegant in a strapless silver breastplate top and long black suede skirt for her birthday photoshoot.

Shatta Michy slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @michygh

Michy wore a lustrous coloured straight hairstyle and flawless makeup while slaying in beautiful stud earrings.

The beauty influencer shared the lovely photos on Instagram with his caption;

When I was younger, the most frequent things said to me were - she’s the youngest in class - the smartest - the most vibrant etc.

Reflecting today, I realized that I’m still young but not so young,still smart but it’s turned into street sense & still vibrant but with few waist pains in the mix……. In simple English ‘TIME NO DEY’ … the opportunities today are to be grabbed TODAY!

Make your mistakes, learn, grow but DO IT NOW. The clock waits for none. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US

Check out the photos below;

Michy looks gorgeous in an African print dress

Shatta Michy looked incredible in an African print long-sleeve jacket and a mini skirt as she posed flirtatiously for this photoshoot.

The TV host flaunted her smooth legs while modelling in a classy yellow stilettos.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has commented on Shatta Michy's birthday

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Nanaakuaaddo stated:

Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ sending you lots and lots of love

decent_addai stated:

Happy birthday long life good health my beautiful queen

Brenlutte stated:

Happy birthday Michelle

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy birthday Michy. God bless and keep you ❤️

rene__logan stated:

Happy Taurus day my queen ♉️

kelvinocavalry01 stated:

Birthday blessings dear ❤️

Seliluv stated:

Happy blessed birthday beautiful ❤

mz_premiump2 stated:

Happy birthday to you My darling wishing many more wonderful days filled with happiness with love, laughter and happiness stay safe enjoy your day with happiness in the years to come in your life IJN enjoy your day

felicityadu7 stated:

Happy birthday, my crush may increase your years in JSN

Okyeamekwame stated:

kessegh119 stated:

Happy birthday Michy

