2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd Runner-Up Aseidua Rocks A Red Structured Gown With Floral Applique
- 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up Aseidua has added modelling to her long list of talents after competing in the prestigious pageant
- The beauty goddess has wowed her followers with a cleavage-baring outfit for a video shoot
- Some past contestants of the Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant commented on Aseidua's post
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful second runner-up Grace Afanyi Owusu Arhin, popularly called Aseidua, has become one of the sought-after fashion models for fashion brands and boutiques.
The Central Region representative looked resplendent, like a bride, in a red one-hand dress for her latest video shoot.
The beauty queen looked charming in a frontal lace curly hairstyle and mild makeup while smiling beautifully for the cameras.
She accessorised her look with pearly stud earrings and classy, fashionable rings to match the designs in the luxurious lace fabric.
Diana Asamoah steals the spotlight at TREC 2024, looks gorgeous in a puff-sleeve dress and gold jewellery
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Watch the video below:
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up Aseidua flaunts her thighs on Instagram
The affable beauty queen Aseidua looked daring in a ruffled sleeve crop top and matching thigh-high tie and dye skirt.
She rocked the trendy Fulani hairstyle and mild makeup with glossy lipstick to complete her look.
Check out the photos below:
Young female poet Nakeeyat and others commented on Aseidua's gorgeous outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
Nakeeyat stated:
Beautiful queen
Badonesticky stated:
Gorgeous!
miss_efualyn stated:
Double sorry if your Queen is not as beautiful as mine
j.joseph86 stated:
You've awakened something I set aside a long time ago...!!!
prince_fiifi_yorke stated:
God's favourite ❤️❤️❤️❤️
lenaks_beauty_plus stated:
You look like a bride ❤
ladydian_ stated:
Beautiful. Fine fine lady
Ghanaian musician Becca looks splendid in a smoking hot white top and Metakay skirt at Afripolo festival
Nketiahfalisha stated:
Adorable ❤️
ebefa_gh stated:
Elegant
sandra_akua__oforiwa stated:
I have watched GMB since childhood love you guys.
oguawa_ekua stated:
Happy Married Life, Mrs Smurdha… God bless your new home
_mrmiles_ stated:
Is the wedding here all already
Aikoadade stated:
Gɛɛ yi ha adwen!
5 Gorgeous Photos Of Teiya, Winner Of 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tung-Teiya Dahamani, who emerged victorious at the 2022 finale of the Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.
Teiya was the third competitor from the Northern Region of Ghana to win the title.
Teiya won the title of Queen of the North in 2019 before participating in Ghana's Most Beautiful.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh