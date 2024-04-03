2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up Aseidua has added modelling to her long list of talents after competing in the prestigious pageant

The beauty goddess has wowed her followers with a cleavage-baring outfit for a video shoot

Some past contestants of the Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant commented on Aseidua's post

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful second runner-up Grace Afanyi Owusu Arhin, popularly called Aseidua, has become one of the sought-after fashion models for fashion brands and boutiques.

The Central Region representative looked resplendent, like a bride, in a red one-hand dress for her latest video shoot.

2022 GMB contestant Aseidua rocks elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @asieduaafanyi

The beauty queen looked charming in a frontal lace curly hairstyle and mild makeup while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

She accessorised her look with pearly stud earrings and classy, fashionable rings to match the designs in the luxurious lace fabric.

Watch the video below:

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up Aseidua flaunts her thighs on Instagram

The affable beauty queen Aseidua looked daring in a ruffled sleeve crop top and matching thigh-high tie and dye skirt.

She rocked the trendy Fulani hairstyle and mild makeup with glossy lipstick to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Young female poet Nakeeyat and others commented on Aseidua's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Nakeeyat stated:

Beautiful queen

Badonesticky stated:

Gorgeous!

miss_efualyn stated:

Double sorry if your Queen is not as beautiful as mine

j.joseph86 stated:

You've awakened something I set aside a long time ago...!!!

prince_fiifi_yorke stated:

God's favourite ❤️❤️❤️❤️

lenaks_beauty_plus stated:

You look like a bride ❤

ladydian_ stated:

Beautiful. Fine fine lady

Nketiahfalisha stated:

Adorable ❤️

ebefa_gh stated:

Elegant

sandra_akua__oforiwa stated:

I have watched GMB since childhood love you guys.

oguawa_ekua stated:

Happy Married Life, Mrs Smurdha… God bless your new home

_mrmiles_ stated:

Is the wedding here all already

Aikoadade stated:

Gɛɛ yi ha adwen!

