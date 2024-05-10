Videos and photos of the revamped Kumasi Airport have popped up on social media, sparking a wave of excitement among Ghanaians

The revamped airport, named after the revered Asantehene, Nana Agyemang Prempeh I, has become more attractive

Netizens who thronged the comment section have expressed their delights over the beautiful structure

Ghanaians have been enthralled following the unveiling of the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport.

Videos and photos of the new structure have flooded the internet, revealing its sleek design and impressive features.

On May 10, 2024, state officials, including the President, gathered in the Ashanti region to commission the new structure.

The Kumasi Airport revitalized with a stunning facelift, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the country's infrastructure development.

According to the Ghana Airport Company, about 800,000 passengers are expected to use the facility annually.

Netizens react

The revitalisation of the Kumasi Airport has triggered various reactions from netizens. Many are impressed with the development and have lauded the President and other officials responsible for the massive transformation.

@profdublyn_zee wrote:

"This is beautiful. If our leaders will stop corruption and prioritize and invest in essential infrastructure like this, Ghana’s development will be at a fast pace."

@BoyyVanka wrote:

"Very beautiful."

@RayAnkrah2

"Adey pray say these kumasi people no go spoil am like how they spoiled the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and they should thank Nana Addo."

@quojoacekhid wrote:

"They can do better than this."

@RegardlessYrn wrote:

"I haven’t been there but when i step down to Ghana we tripping together bro."

@_Kwabena_Kodua wrote:

"Wow this is so beautiful ."

@LinarhBae

"Nice work ."

Akufo-Addo set to commission Kumasi International Airport on May 10

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo will commission the Kumasi International Airport on May 10, 2024.

The airport, renamed Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport, is expected to operate fully in June of this year.

Akufo-Addo will be joined by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to commission the airport. The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, and other dignitaries will also attend.

