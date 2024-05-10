Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has taken time away from his newly wedded wife to shoot another diss video

Akwaboah looked healthy as compared to a viral video of him looking pale at a restaurant

Some social media users have pleaded with him to enjoy his honeymoon with his beautiful wife

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr popularly called Akwaboah, has proven to his fans that he is very healthy after a video of him alleging to look pale surfaced online.

The newly married celebrity groom, who has become the talk of the town, looked dapper in a classy tee shirt while showing off his wedding ring.

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah and his wife look perfect together. Photo credit: @akwaboah

The songwriter smiled beautifully for the camera for the first time and tried to act funny in the viral video.

Akwaboah subtly dissed his haters as he played his hit song, Pressure, in the background.

Watch the video below;

Akwaboah shares behind the scenes of their pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah and his gorgeous wife Theresa looked elegant in custom-made suits for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Watch the video below;

Some media users have commented on Akwaboah's lovely video while on his honeymoon

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Kmjonair stated:

I dey go buy my wedding ring chale. This thing dey sweet me ❤️❤️

eyetrackgps_ghana stated:

Wo yi ring yi ah! Canes ankasa na m3 bo wo!

beauty_tracesgh stated:

As if he will not cheat . Mese ɛyɛ me nwanwa mpo. Wont you ejoy your honeymoon? Anaa sɛ baako suro? Well atwitwa tire biaa suro ayeya . Eeeii Akwaboah, boi

styles_n_smiles_parlour stated:

You seem to be concerned about all that people are saying out there about you. If you are innocent of all that you are being accused of, then concentrate on your marriage and let God do the rest.

Jocyqueen stated:

Akutia dwom no dooso dodo ! Relax wai

channel__cocobrown stated:

Ala is the ring for us

Giftydm stated:

You have light

Akwaboah's Wedding: Singer's Beautiful Wife Shares Never-Seen Wedding Photos With Cryptic Message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the wife of Ghanaian artist Akwaboah, who posted some lovely wedding images online.

The beauty goddess looked effortlessly elegant in exquisite clothes for her multi-day wedding celebration.

Several social media users have left comments on Akwaboah's wife's Instagram post trending on Instagram.

