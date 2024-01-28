Ghanaian barber based in the United Kingdom has taken over the internet with his luxurious wedding

The handsome groom and his gorgeous girlfriend impressed wedding guests with their dance moves

Some social media users have commented on the lovely wedding videos trending on Instagram

Ghanaian barber and chief executive officer of The Trim Company, Ivan Mensah, and his longtime partner, Sewad Kwaning, tied the knot in a lovely ceremony over the weekend.

The beautiful couple based in the United Kingdom wore colourful kente ensembles for their plush wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian couple Ivan Mensah and Sewad look stunning together. Photo credit: @eventzbytwinkle

The gorgeous bride, Seward, wore a sleeveless, cleavage-baring kente gown with ruffled sleeve while showing off her dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Sewad looks angelic in a draped shoulder white gown

Ghanaian bride Sewad made such a graceful bride, rocking a stunning white gown for her outdoor white wedding.

She wore a simple centre-parted ponytail hairstyle styled with a white veil and smiled beautifully for the cameras.

The handsome groom wore a black and white tuxedo and black bow tie for the white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Sewad slays in a red lace gown for her reception party

The beautiful bride with a lovely smile, Sewad, looked radiant in a red dress, while her husband wore a black suit for the white wedding reception party.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian barber Ivan Mensah's wedding videos

__paula_xx stated:

Balance!!!

adepa_em stated:

Is the fact that they acknowledged God and Jesus Christ our saviour for me

mhaame__adwoa stated:

This❤️…there’s time for everything

Frankitah stated:

Yassss!!!!

demab_musings stated:

You should have added the closing prayer by the bride, God first enjoyment, then God closing it

akosua7 stated:

It's the only type of circle I want. This is beautiful.

Leeyaskitchen stated:

Prayer is key

Hephie stated:

Chale, she’s finnnnnneeeeee!!! What! So beautiful

Dlstudios1 stated:

Sauce❤️

Rakishmemories stated:

Beautiful Bride

adesuwa_tnf stated:

They look so fine!!! ♥️♥️

