Ghanaian Barber Marries A Gorgeous Bride Rocking A Glittering Beaded Kente Gown For Their Wedding
- Ghanaian barber based in the United Kingdom has taken over the internet with his luxurious wedding
- The handsome groom and his gorgeous girlfriend impressed wedding guests with their dance moves
- Some social media users have commented on the lovely wedding videos trending on Instagram
Ghanaian barber and chief executive officer of The Trim Company, Ivan Mensah, and his longtime partner, Sewad Kwaning, tied the knot in a lovely ceremony over the weekend.
The beautiful couple based in the United Kingdom wore colourful kente ensembles for their plush wedding ceremony.
The gorgeous bride, Seward, wore a sleeveless, cleavage-baring kente gown with ruffled sleeve while showing off her dance moves.
Ghanaian bride Sewad looks angelic in a draped shoulder white gown
Ghanaian bride Sewad made such a graceful bride, rocking a stunning white gown for her outdoor white wedding.
She wore a simple centre-parted ponytail hairstyle styled with a white veil and smiled beautifully for the cameras.
The handsome groom wore a black and white tuxedo and black bow tie for the white wedding.
Ghanaian bride Sewad slays in a red lace gown for her reception party
The beautiful bride with a lovely smile, Sewad, looked radiant in a red dress, while her husband wore a black suit for the white wedding reception party.
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian barber Ivan Mensah's wedding videos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
