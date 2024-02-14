2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Emefa Adeti, always looks good in everything she wears

The beauty queen has impressed many Ghanaians with her stunning outfit that depicts class and elegance

Some social media users have commented on Emefa Adeti's Valentine's Day photoshoot

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Emefa Akosua Adeti, is a fashion chameleon who has categorically proven she can pull off anything from revealing outfits to casual looks.

The media personality has brightened the screens of her followers with her fabulous outfit for her Valentine's Day photoshoot.

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Emefa, rocks beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @emefamamaga

Source: Instagram

Emefa Adeti looked magnificent in a beaded spaghetti strap dress clinched to the hourglass figure. The beauty queen opted for a centre-parted ponytail hairstyle that matched perfectly with her look.

Check out the photos below;

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner looks regal in a kente dress

The beauty entrepreneur Emefa Adeti looked impeccable in an off-shoulder kente dress with ruffled and tassel sleeves.

She wore a curly and voluminous hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders while modelling in designer shoes.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Emefa Adeti's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

efya_owusua56 stated:

It looks so classy and simple, and I would be glad to have it❤️ @dress_sure @dress_sure

mjohnson1954 stated:

Happy Valentine’s Day, beautiful @emefamamaga

ewurama_agyekum stated:

I want this dress because it’s beautiful and would look nice on me @dress_sure

aaronic_printing_press stated:

I want to do something for you, a surprise for you❤️❤️❤️

Vickyaidoo stated:

This dress is just simple and classy; I want it because I am someone who always takes photo shoots, will take pictures with it and also advertise with it to promote your brand @ dress sure❤️

Jackyiseverywhere stated:

I want this dress because it would be a symbol of your dedication to your work, and every time I wear it, it will demonstrate your devotion and the time you put into this art of work.

Emefa Adetsi Flaunts Her Smooth Thighs In Classy Tight Pants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana's Most Beautiful winner in 2012, Emefa Akosua Adetsi, who has a keen sense of style.

The stunning female star is now in high demand as a model for leading fashion labels in Ghana and beyond.

Social media users have commented about Emefa Akosua Adetsi's stunning ensemble and hairdo.

Source: YEN.com.gh