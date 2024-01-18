2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner: Emefa Adetsi Flaunts Her Smooth Thighs In Classy Tight Pants
- 2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Akosua Adetsi is one of the successful beauty queens with a high fashion sense
- The gorgeous female celebrity has become a sought-after model for top fashion brands in Ghana and beyond
- Some social media users have commented on Emefa Akosua Adetsi's beautiful outfit and hairstyle
2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Emefa Akosua Adetsi has caused a stir with her latest photoshoot as she modelled in a revealing outfit.
The talented media personality looked hot in a colourful, long-sleeve sequin top and formfitting trousers highlighting her curves.
Emefa Akosua Adetsi dazzled in a long fringe hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed at different angles. The philanthropist completed her look with a glittering silver mules.
Emefa Akosua Adetsi slays in a red lace dress with fur
Emefa Akosua Adetsi hosted the morning show on MX24 in a stylish red three-quarter sleeve dress with fur.
She wore a short, centre-parted bob hairstyle and perfect makeup that blended with her skin tone.
Check out the photos below;
United Showbiz host MzGee has commented on Emefa Adetsi's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Iammzgee stated:
Wosh, I want to wear some
mandyz_place stated:
Fine girllllllllllllllllllllll
Roselynfelli stated:
That’s right
Afrikfabricsgh stated:
My jaw dropped AHH , we need protection for our eyes. This is hot
amuzu4214 stated:
Nye tugbedzeama ❤️
oforiwaa_oyo stated:
Ooooooooush Mama
princekka_45 stated:
So sleek and elegant
stylebyfef_woman stated:
Mama Mia
sandynash922 stated:
This colour Combo looks GOOD on YOU❤️
queenbadu_dora stated:
beautiful!
Rinyrichy stated:
Emefa...the purp. is purpling whoosh
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emefa Akosua Adeti, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, who generously donated to Bakpa New Town residents in the Volta Region.
The beauty queen urged the populace to recover from the floods brought on by the Akosombo Dam spill by donating a large quantity of food and amenities.
The TV celebrity has thanked media figures, non-governmental organizations, and businesses that provided aid to flood victims.
Source: YEN.com.gh