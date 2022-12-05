A ward-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah raised fashion standards with her birthday photos

The rich celebrity did not disappoint fashion enthusiasts with her African print dress, designer bag, and expensive Hermes sneakers

The style influencer is serving us with impeccable style goals as she travels to her hometown to unveil her new project

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is a year older today. The A-lister celebrity has silenced all slay queens with her jaw-dropping birthday photos.

As part of her birthday celebrations, the style influencer is currently in Kumasi to make donations in her hometown.

She was spotted in a yellow and purple buttoned dress flaunting her smooth legs. The long-sleeve dress was designed with tassels as her long coiled hair was left loose.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shows off her expensive designer bags. source: @jackieappiah

The queen of designer brands styled her looks with an off-white leather side bag and black Hermes sneakers. As usual, Jackie Appiah's makeup was perfectly executed to compliment her looks.

Social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's birthday elegant videos

