2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Emefa Akosua Adeti, has recently sparked many reactions with her response to a question

Emefa after being asked to choose between heaven and money, chose the latter

Her reason was that she was told her mother who recently passed is in heaven, and to date, she has seen nothing that proves that

The co-host of Prime Morning on Joy Prime Channel, Emefa Akosua Adeti, has recently made a choice that appears to have taken many by surprise.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the former Ghana's Most beautiful Queen giving an interesting response to a question thrown at her on the maiden edition of the 'Moment with Joy' show.

She was asked what her choice would be if she had to pick between making it to heaven and making good money, and her response appeared to have shocked the host, KMJ.

Emefa Akosua Adeti: Past Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen Explains why she Would Choose Money over Heaven Photo credit: @emefamamaga/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Emefa said: "Ooh, for now, I would say money, because I am told my mom is in heaven, but haven’t seen it, so I will deal with what I have. Money is what I know, so I will stick with that.”

The post on Facebook has currently racked up over 400 comments with close to 600 reactions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Dove Quadjo Bedie commented:

Is that my sister making such a simple statement?? ..... Money is undoubtedly good, answereth many things (not all), but unfortunately, I won't in a single microsecond choose money over eternal life - that won't be wisdom. When EMEFA gets all the monies she desires for, get well soaked in it and wanting no more, then she will appreciate the wisdom that eternal life (heaven) is invaluable to money (possession).

From Yahaya Mohammed:

We know that because you ladies love money than any other thing in this world.

Heaven Rules replied:

Money is very good but money has a limitation sister.. don't make please make the lust of the eyes and of the flesh deceive you.. There's God in Heaven. There's Heaven and hell also.. we choose where to spend eternity with our mouth. Choose wisely

Kwadwo Boateng wrote:

And when u are desperate in life for something, that is when Angel Obinin and Co. Will siphon all ur money so that u can be poor again again.

From Batwete Kab:

She is already aware heaven is far from her.pray for forgiveness and confess all ur sins then you can be accepted in heaven.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Marta Rentel of Poland, who goes by the online name of Marti Renti, is the world's first-ever person to sell 'love' in the form of digital currency.

The 26-year-old social media influencer made the groundbreaking $250k transaction using a non-fungible token (NFT).

An NFT is a virtual certificate that is recognised in the digital world. Explaining the unique situation, Marta says it was the love of her online alias that was sold, not her own.

The social media mogul has made it her mission to keep her work and private life separate and says she feels empowered by the new-age business deal, News 24 reports.

Source: Yen.com.gh