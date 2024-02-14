Media personality Felicia Osei got many people on social media talking and admiring her beauty when she dropped gorgeous pictures on Valentine's Day

She rocked a red thigh-high cut dress that flaunted her well-oiled and fine legs; her makeup was flawless, and her ponytail was sleek

Many hailed her in the comment section for turning their heads

Onua TV and FM presenter Felicia Osei turned many heads on social media when she dropped gorgeous pictures of her slaying in a red dress on Valentine's Day.

Felicia Osei in her Valentine's Day outfit. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei slays in a star-studded red dress on Valentine's Day

Felicia Osei's dress was sleeveless, showing off her fine skin across her chest and arms. The dress had a thigh-high cut that showed off her fine and well-oiled legs.

The dress was corseted and was styled with silver elements that made the outfit stand out. The same silver elements on her dress were used to style her sleek ponytail.

The famous TikTok star rocked beautiful makeup, highlighting her facial features.

To complete her look, she wore black heels that made her taller and made the pictures more beautiful with her radiant smile.

In her Valentine's Day message, she wrote:

Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone , single, taken, brokenhearted, confused, contemplating , lost but found

Below are lovely pictures of Felicia Osei as she celebrated Valentine's Day.

Reactions to Felicia Osei's Valentine's Day look

Many people gushed over Felicia Osei's outfit. Below are some of the reactions:

mzbeldaily said:

That's what I'm talking about ❤️

owuraku_jay_gh said:

Aunty nie,I come in ‘piece’ u look nice

unruly_neymar_jr said:

Thought you weren’t going to wear the dondo ataade

kwasi_jaymusic said:

Caption wei de3 everyone go get his or her own ooo

miss._obenewaa2204 said:

The last slide for me

portiawekia said:

The caption . Happy Val’s day.

"Marriage is my biggest fear": Felicia Osei opens up on what's holding her back

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Felicia Osei opened up about marriage being one of her biggest fears in life.

In a new interview, Felicia justified her fears and established that she hoped to conquer those fears in the future.

Her explanation had scores of netizens share their experiences and advise her on how to help things.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh