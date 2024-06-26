Global site navigation

Delay: Ghanaian TV Presenter Slays In A Mermaid-Inspired Kente Gown For Her Birthday Photoshoot
Style

Delay: Ghanaian TV Presenter Slays In A Mermaid-Inspired Kente Gown For Her Birthday Photoshoot

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Ghanaian TV presenter Delay has stepped up her fashion sense for 42nd birthday photoshoot
  • Delay looked charming in a classy kente outfit accessorised with expensive pieces of gold jewellery
  • Some social media users have commented on Delay's stunning birthday photos trending on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, turned a year on June 25, 2024.

The host of the Delay Show wore a breathtaking, floor-sweeping kente gown for her birthday photoshoot, which has become the talk of the town.

Deloris Frimpong Manso
Deloris Frimpong Manso slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @delayghana.
Source: Instagram

Delay flaunted her cleavage in the off-shoulder puff-sleeved kente ensemble that highlighted her voluptuous figure.

The chief executive officer of Delay Foods and Kiwi Productions wore a simple frontal hairstyle and mild makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Read also

PMX season one winner Grace looks like a Barbie in a stylish kente and heavy makeup for her birthday shoot

To complete her look, Delay wore expensive gold earrings, bangles, and a wristwatch.

Check out the photos below:

Delay looks classy in a colourful two-piece outfit

TV presenter Delay looks terrific in a spaghetti strap crop top and matching form-fitting pants for her photoshoot.

She wore a shoulder-level bob hairstyle and mild makeup while slaying in black sunglasses.

Check out the photos below:

Otumfuo's daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, has commented on Delay's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ohemaaafiakobiprempeh stated:

Happy Birthday Baby Girl ❤❤❤

Kwaolezzes stated:

Happy birthday Tetiana

the_gele_center stated:

Happy Blessed Birthday Sisss May Lines keep falling in Pleasant Places for your sake, Amen

Thenutritionistakosua stated:

May God keep you. Hbd …

Brenlutte stated:

May God guard your heart jealously Happy birthday

Iamamamcbrown stated:

Afia #hbd ❤️❤️❤️ #Brimm

Bernardadusepoku stated:

Happy birthday, God bless!

Read also

Maame Dokono's 80th birthday: Grace Omaboe stuns in a gorgeous dress to celebrate her birthday

freezy_macbones_official_ stated:

happy birthday gorgeous

__connieybb stated:

Happy birthday Obaa Afia. God bless you and your business. You’ll never be forsaken❤️. Have a good one Queen

gloriaosarfo stated:

Delay Ghana♥️♥️ Happy blessed birthday to you superwoman More blessings from above to you and yours ♥️

Juliet Ibrahim stated:

Happy birthday mami

queen_lio26 stated:

Happy birthday, sis❤️❤️❤️

Delay: Ghanaian Media Personality Flaunts Her Curves In A White Skintight Off-Shoulder Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deloris Frimpong, who recently shared the ideal white dress look for sophisticated ladies.

Delay looked stunning for her weekend picture shoot, and she was wearing a ready-to-wear ensemble adorned with frills.

Some social media users have commented on Delay's new curly haircut and expensive shoes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel