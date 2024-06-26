Ghanaian TV presenter Delay has stepped up her fashion sense for 42nd birthday photoshoot

Delay looked charming in a classy kente outfit accessorised with expensive pieces of gold jewellery

Some social media users have commented on Delay's stunning birthday photos trending on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, turned a year on June 25, 2024.

The host of the Delay Show wore a breathtaking, floor-sweeping kente gown for her birthday photoshoot, which has become the talk of the town.

Deloris Frimpong Manso slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Delay flaunted her cleavage in the off-shoulder puff-sleeved kente ensemble that highlighted her voluptuous figure.

The chief executive officer of Delay Foods and Kiwi Productions wore a simple frontal hairstyle and mild makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

To complete her look, Delay wore expensive gold earrings, bangles, and a wristwatch.

Check out the photos below:

Delay looks classy in a colourful two-piece outfit

TV presenter Delay looks terrific in a spaghetti strap crop top and matching form-fitting pants for her photoshoot.

She wore a shoulder-level bob hairstyle and mild makeup while slaying in black sunglasses.

Check out the photos below:

Otumfuo's daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, has commented on Delay's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ohemaaafiakobiprempeh stated:

Happy Birthday Baby Girl ❤❤❤

Kwaolezzes stated:

Happy birthday Tetiana

the_gele_center stated:

Happy Blessed Birthday Sisss May Lines keep falling in Pleasant Places for your sake, Amen

Thenutritionistakosua stated:

May God keep you. Hbd …

Brenlutte stated:

May God guard your heart jealously Happy birthday

Iamamamcbrown stated:

Afia #hbd ❤️❤️❤️ #Brimm

Bernardadusepoku stated:

Happy birthday, God bless!

freezy_macbones_official_ stated:

happy birthday gorgeous

__connieybb stated:

Happy birthday Obaa Afia. God bless you and your business. You’ll never be forsaken❤️. Have a good one Queen

gloriaosarfo stated:

Delay Ghana♥️♥️ Happy blessed birthday to you superwoman More blessings from above to you and yours ♥️

Juliet Ibrahim stated:

Happy birthday mami

queen_lio26 stated:

Happy birthday, sis❤️❤️❤️

Delay: Ghanaian Media Personality Flaunts Her Curves In A White Skintight Off-Shoulder Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deloris Frimpong, who recently shared the ideal white dress look for sophisticated ladies.

Delay looked stunning for her weekend picture shoot, and she was wearing a ready-to-wear ensemble adorned with frills.

Some social media users have commented on Delay's new curly haircut and expensive shoes.

