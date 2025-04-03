Prophet Dr Ogyaba has opened up about a vision he had earlier in the year about the Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

He noted in a video that he saw President Mahama seated in his office, but the office of the Vice president was empty

Prophet Ogyaba claimed there was a wheelchair situated at the entrance of the Vice President's office washroom

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, also known as Ogyaba has commented on the ongoing discussion on the ill health of Ghana's Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku.

In a video, he explained why some pastors have not made any public remarks about the incident.

He noted that some pastors who deal directly with God often see these events and pray over them before they happen.

Citing himself as an example, he noted that he saw a vision in January this year (2025) and wrote the prophecy on his social media wall but many people took his words for granted.

"In January this year, I saw a vision and in the vision, President Mahama was sitting in his office but the Vice President's office was empty and there was a wheelchair in front of the washroom," he said.

Ogyaba claims he woke up to pray over the vision so, he wasn't surprised when he heard of the Vice President's ill health.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ogyaba's vision

Netizens who saw the video of Prophet Ogyaba sharing the vision expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some believed his claim, others doubted him.

@Prophet Ike wrote:

"Settings nkoaaa u can change my date and time, write or put up something and bring back my date and time to up to date tweaaa."

@CHERUB wrote:

"Dr Ogyaba is a wise Prophet."

@Traffic country Ltd wrote:

"Papa what will the outcome be sir."

@Deborah Arthur wrote:

"Some of us we know the oil upon u, so we don't joke with you, God bless you my Father."

@Evangelist Foster might wrote:

"The state seer the major 1 Dr Ogyaba. I love this prophet of God."

@Akua Serwaa wrote:

"Please keep on praying for her. l know through you, God can save her?"

@CUTELYN wrote:

"Very wiseman."

