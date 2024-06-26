Maame Dokono: Veteran Actress Grace Omaboe Rocks Stunning Lace Outfit To Celebrate Her 80th Birthday
- Ghanaian actress Maame Donkono is refusing to grow older as she celebrates her 80th birthday in style
- The talented actress looked effortlessly chic in a beautiful tailored-to-fit lace dress and mild makeup
- Some social media users have commented on Maame Donkono's birthday outfit and hairstyle
Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly called Maame Donkono, celebrated her eightieth birthday in grand style with her family and friends.
The top style icon looked breathtaking in a puff-sleeved brocade dress designed with African print fabric.
Maame Donkono wore mild makeup, bold red lipstick, and a short, curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.
Maame Dokono accessorised her look with beautiful silver earrings and matching bracelets as she dined with her family.
Check out the photos below:
Maame Dokono poses with Nana Ama McBrown
Maame Dokono looked gorgeous in a three-quarter-sleeve lace dress and short hairstyle while hanging out with Nana Ama McBrown at the UTV premises.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaian media personality Kofi Okyere Darko has commented on Maame Dokono
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
simply_kod stated:
Wow 80…. Bless you auntie G
k.spoonx stated:
Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️
konadu_nana stated:
Awwww Maame Dokono, God has blessed you. You look younger than an eighty year old, woooow..God bless you
lauraananebinfoh stated:
Happy birthday mum❤️
jaybrew3690 stated:
Happy birthday ❤️
Fremataatuo stated:
Awwwww 80 looks good on you queen. Happiest blessed birthday. Continue to live long in grace and mercies.
miss__jab stated:
Happy birthday Queen ❤️ live long !!!
fixon2owoo stated:
Happy birthday, Mummy. God bless you
dr.ak08 stated:
Happy Birthday!
equiya_adiepena stated:
Sandra Ankobiah rocks GH¢84,000 Chanel bag as she chills with her friends during her lavish vacation
Happy birthday grandma ❤️
Whitofmiracles stated:
Happy blessed 80th Mama❤️❤️
Danielackwerh stated:
Happy birthday
joycemaanu2 stated:
Happy Birthday dear Mummy Grace. Continue to enjoy God's grace and goodness. ❤️❤️
mizz_asare stated:
Happy Birthday! God bless you with so many good years ❤️
giggypap2 stated:
Happy 80th Birthday Queen God bless you Age with Grace !!! ❤️
Maame Dokono Spends Time With Her Cute Grandson From Abroad; He Speaks Twi Like
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about veteran actress Grace Omaboe, Maame Dokono, who was observed socializing with a granddaughter.
Maame Dokono's grandchild, Sean, a kid, was seen in a video demonstrating something to his grandmother on his tablet.
Afterwards, the young child attempted to welcome people in Twi and spoke with a heavy foreign accent similar to that of an American, making those around him chuckle.
Source: YEN.com.gh
