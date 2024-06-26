Ghanaian actress Maame Donkono is refusing to grow older as she celebrates her 80th birthday in style

The talented actress looked effortlessly chic in a beautiful tailored-to-fit lace dress and mild makeup

Some social media users have commented on Maame Donkono's birthday outfit and hairstyle

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly called Maame Donkono, celebrated her eightieth birthday in grand style with her family and friends.

The top style icon looked breathtaking in a puff-sleeved brocade dress designed with African print fabric.

Maame Dokono slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @maamedonkono.

Maame Donkono wore mild makeup, bold red lipstick, and a short, curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Maame Dokono accessorised her look with beautiful silver earrings and matching bracelets as she dined with her family.

Maame Dokono poses with Nana Ama McBrown

Maame Dokono looked gorgeous in a three-quarter-sleeve lace dress and short hairstyle while hanging out with Nana Ama McBrown at the UTV premises.

Ghanaian media personality Kofi Okyere Darko has commented on Maame Dokono

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

simply_kod stated:

Wow 80…. Bless you auntie G

k.spoonx stated:

Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️

konadu_nana stated:

Awwww Maame Dokono, God has blessed you. You look younger than an eighty year old, woooow..God bless you

lauraananebinfoh stated:

Happy birthday mum❤️

jaybrew3690 stated:

Happy birthday ❤️

Fremataatuo stated:

Awwwww 80 looks good on you queen. Happiest blessed birthday. Continue to live long in grace and mercies.

miss__jab stated:

Happy birthday Queen ❤️ live long !!!

fixon2owoo stated:

Happy birthday, Mummy. God bless you

dr.ak08 stated:

Happy Birthday!

equiya_adiepena stated:

Happy birthday grandma ❤️

Whitofmiracles stated:

Happy blessed 80th Mama❤️❤️

Danielackwerh stated:

Happy birthday

joycemaanu2 stated:

Happy Birthday dear Mummy Grace. Continue to enjoy God's grace and goodness. ❤️❤️

mizz_asare stated:

Happy Birthday! God bless you with so many good years ❤️

giggypap2 stated:

Happy 80th Birthday Queen God bless you Age with Grace !!! ❤️

Maame Dokono Spends Time With Her Cute Grandson From Abroad; He Speaks Twi Like

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about veteran actress Grace Omaboe, Maame Dokono, who was observed socializing with a granddaughter.

Maame Dokono's grandchild, Sean, a kid, was seen in a video demonstrating something to his grandmother on his tablet.

Afterwards, the young child attempted to welcome people in Twi and spoke with a heavy foreign accent similar to that of an American, making those around him chuckle.

