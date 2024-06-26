Perfect Match Xtra Season One Winner: Grace Looks Regal In Kente Gown For Her Birthday Photoshoot
- Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace has gone viral with her beautiful birthday photos
- Grace mesmerised her fans with her flawless and heavy makeup look and charming hairstyle for the shoot
- Some social media users have commented on Grace's stunning birthday photos that are trending on Instagram
Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace Maabena Ankomaa Okonkyemaa Tawiah, popularly called Grace, has released some sizzling photos to celebrate her birthday.
The reality TV star wore two custom-made dresses cliched to her flawless body for her birthday photoshoot.
Perfect Match Xtra season one slays in a white two-piece gown
Ghanaian style influencer Grace looked like a goddess in a striking white floor-sweeping outfit for her birthday shoot.
The beauty entrepreneur wore heavy makeup and bold red lipstick to complete her fabulous look.
Check out the photos below:
Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace looks ethereal in a kente gown for her birthday photoshoot
TV3 presenter Grace looked ethereal in a one-hand kente beaded kente gown and centre-parted frontal hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
peppistic248 stated:
Happy birthday my baby girl. May this new year bring you resounding health and wealth. Enjoy your day baby
janeaikins5796 stated:
Wow, this is pretty. Happy birthday Queen
Salimainusah stated:
Woooww this is giving bride vibe enjoy your day dearie
Mzzyafriyie stated:
The ever gorgeous and beautiful Queen. Its your day and we are loving it all. More upliftment Queen
Adnilnana stated:
Please our bride is done dressing for the traditional marriage oo
sarpomaah76 stated:
You are gorgeous
Joyceyawakufordzi stated:
Nyame Nhyira wo ohemaa Grace
gladys_izbea stated:
Happy birthday my queen
Amlevelyn stated:
Stunning ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
nhyira_benewaa stated:
Please everyone should stand well today because the pressure keeps getting werserrr
Source: YEN.com.gh
