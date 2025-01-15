Teardrop tattoos meaning explained and why they are controversial

Teardrop tattoos have intrigued many, from their mysterious allure to personal symbolism. These small marks hold deep, often untold stories of loss, strength, or struggle. Beyond stereotypes, they represent diverse interpretations shaped by cultural and individual experiences.

A teardrop tattoo (L), 2 teardrop tattoos (M), and 3 teardrop tattoos (R) are some of the popular teardrop designs. Photo: @dermaink, @outta_time_ink, @tag_ink_tattoo_studio (modified by author)

What lies behind the enigmatic teardrop tattoo? Teardrop tattoos meaning vary across cultures and lives. These tattoos carry rich personal narratives, from mourning loved ones to symbolising resilience. They extend beyond stereotypes, revealing profoundly personal and cultural narratives.

Teardrop tattoos

Teardrop tattoos carry various meanings, depending on the context, design, placement, and the individual wearing them. Their significance can also vary widely across cultures, subcultures, and personal stories.

Types of teardrop tattoos

Several teardrop designs carry different meanings based on elements like number, personal experience, or how they are drawn. Here is an outline of the various types of teardrop tattoos and their symbolic meanings.

3 teardrop tattoo meaning

3 teardrop design may signify overcoming personal hardships like addiction. Photo: @julia.pelzer

Depending on the wearer's journey, a three-teardrop tattoo carries a significant and multifaceted interpretation. However, in most cases, it simply signifies;

Mourning and loss : The teardrops often represent the loss of a friend or family member, with each teardrop symbolising a specific person or tragedy.

: The teardrops often represent the loss of a friend or family member, with each teardrop symbolising a specific person or tragedy. Overcoming struggles: It can signify overcoming personal hardships, such as addiction, trauma, or life challenges.

2 teardrop tattoo meaning

A 2-teardrop tattoo can be used to honour the memory of two loved ones. Photo: @tattoochameleon

Source: Facebook

What does a two-teardrop tattoo mean? Tattoos featuring two teardrops carry a series of interpretations. They can be used as marks of;

Multiple grief or loss : In most cases, when an individual tattoos two teardrops on his face, it is always a mark that he or she is honouring the memory of two loved ones who have passed away. Simply put, it is used as a mark of memory for two deceased loved ones or individuals.

: In most cases, when an individual tattoos two teardrops on his face, it is always a mark that he or she is honouring the memory of two loved ones who have passed away. Simply put, it is used as a mark of memory for two deceased loved ones or individuals. Impactful experiences: Individuals also wear two teardrop tattoos to signify that they have undergone life experiences that have completely changed their lives. Most of the time, these are traumatic experiences that make the individuals stronger than before.

A filled-in teardrop tattoo meaning

A filled-in teardrop tattoo features a shaded teardrop. Photo: @mik_loc13

Source: Instagram

A filled-in teardrop tattoo is one of the most recognised tattoos in history. This creative design basically features a shaded teardrop and can be used to symbolise the following;

Time in prison : A filled teardrop tattoo can indicate that the wearer has served time in prison, often at least one year.

: A filled teardrop tattoo can indicate that the wearer has served time in prison, often at least one year. Individual meaning: Some individuals like to break free from certain cultural bondages, so they do not follow stereotypical interpretations while getting tattoos. At times, it might be a way to symbolise resilience or even an aesthetic tattoo.

Outline teardrop tattoo meaning

An outline teardrop tattoo features a teardrop-shaped hollow tattoo. Photo: @wild.flower.tattoo.norwich

Source: Instagram

An outline teardrop tattoo is usually a teardrop-shaped hollow tattoo. It typically holds several meanings that depend on the wearer’s narrative. It may symbolise;

Attempted murder : In some West Coast gang cultures, an empty teardrop outline can mean that the wearer attempted murder.

: In some West Coast gang cultures, an empty teardrop outline can mean that the wearer attempted murder. Revenge : An outline teardrop tattoo can, at times, mean a pending revenge or justice for the murder of a friend or loved one. It may also signify that the individual has lost a loved one to gang violence.

: An outline teardrop tattoo can, at times, mean a pending revenge or justice for the murder of a friend or loved one. It may also signify that the individual has lost a loved one to gang violence. Repentance or grief: An unfilled tattoo may symbolise deep regret, emotional pain, or suffering. Individuals wear them to signify or seek retribution for the violence they have caused others. It speaks volumes about grief, guilt, and survival battles.

Teardrop tattoo placement

The placement of a tattoo plays a massive role in portraying its meaning, depending on the wearer's intent. Below is a detailed breakdown of the various teardrop tattoo placements and their specific meanings.

Teardrops placed on the face

A teardrop placed on other parts of the face can signify resilience from past hardships. It reminds the wearer of the emotional pain he/she went through in the past and of the inner strength that carried him/her through the hardship period.

A teardrop tattoo on the left eye

The meaning of a teardrop tattoo on the left eye can vary widely; sometimes, only the wearer knows the exact meaning. Here are some other possible meanings:

Property mark in prisons : if the tattoo wearer is a prisoner or spent some time behind bars, a left eye teardrop tattoo can be used as a property mark. In most cases, it means that the wearer was abused, and the dominant inmate forced the tattoo on someone as a mark of ownership or humiliation since it can't be concealed or hidden.

: if the tattoo wearer is a prisoner or spent some time behind bars, a left eye teardrop tattoo can be used as a property mark. In most cases, it means that the wearer was abused, and the dominant inmate forced the tattoo on someone as a mark of ownership or humiliation since it can't be concealed or hidden. A sign of mourning : Individuals also get left-eye teardrop tattoos to signify a permanent tear shed for someone deeply missed. The strategic placement usually signifies a profound loss and a lasting connection to that person's memory.

: Individuals also get left-eye teardrop tattoos to signify a permanent tear shed for someone deeply missed. The strategic placement usually signifies a profound loss and a lasting connection to that person's memory. Murder: It is also used as a sign that the wearer has committed murder. In some West Coast gang culture, the number of teardrops can indicate how many people were killed.

A teardrop tattoo on the right eye

This teardrop is inked beneath the right eye and is often associated with gang or prison culture. It has several meanings, which include.

Lost gang member or family member : It can symbolise a tribute to a lost family member or gang member.

: It can symbolise a tribute to a lost family member or gang member. Solidarity : A teardrop tattoo can be worn by a prisoner's loved one (especially a female) to show solidarity. It may also be worn in solidarity by a member who has experienced gang violence.

: A teardrop tattoo can be worn by a prisoner's loved one (especially a female) to show solidarity. It may also be worn in solidarity by a member who has experienced gang violence. Happiness : A right-eye teardrop tattoo expresses inner happiness. It is believed that when one sheds tears of joy, the first tear falls from the right eye.

: A right-eye teardrop tattoo expresses inner happiness. It is believed that when one sheds tears of joy, the first tear falls from the right eye. Overcoming a personal struggle: Getting body art under your right eye may sometimes symbolise that the individual has overcome suffering and reclaimed his life.

What does a teardrop tattoo under the eye mean?

Having a teardrop tattoo under the eye could mean several things, including murder, mourning, overcoming personal struggles, or solidarity.

Teardrop tattoos' meaning transcends simple definitions, weaving personal, cultural, and emotional significance. Each mark tells a unique story of grief, triumph, or identity. Understanding them unveils the profound depth behind these small yet powerful symbols.

