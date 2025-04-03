Nana Kwame Bediako's young son Lincoln Bediako, in a video was spotted cruising in a luxurious Mercedes-Benz G Wagon in the streets of Accra

The young man was spotted at a Shell filling station in the Airport Residential Area where he filled the tank

Many Ghanaians who saw the video were surprised to see one of the youngest amongst Cheddar's three sons grow quickly into a capable young man

Lincoln Bediako, the young son of Ghanaian businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, was spotted driving an expensive Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in Accra.

Nana Kwame Bediako's son Lincoln Bediako drives a G Wagon in a video. Photo source: abkautocare

Source: TikTok

A video circulating on social media showed him at a Shell filling station in the Airport Residential Area, where he refueled the luxury vehicle before driving off.

Many Ghanaians reacted with surprise, noting how quickly the second of Cheddar’s three sons has grown.

The video also captured several other high-end cars at the station, driven by wealthy individuals and young elites in Accra. Despite their elite status, Cheddar’s children usually stay out of the public eye, only making occasional appearances on social media.

Lincoln’s father, Nana Kwame Bediako, made headlines in 2024 when he ran for president under The New Force, a political movement he founded.

Although he was a newcomer to politics, he secured 84,478 votes, placing third with 0.75% of the total votes. His performance was notable, as he finished ahead of some of the more experienced politicians.

The election was ultimately won by John Dramani Mahama. The Electoral Commission declared him president after he secured 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid ballots. He defeated his closest rival, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nana Kwame Bediako, the businessman and politician. Photo source: nanakwamebediako

Source: Instagram

Lincoln Bediako sparks reactions cruising in G Wagon

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kwadwo Boahen395 said:

"How old is he? we don't want another accident, and u will come and defend him oo."

Nana Kwame wrote:

"Eii see this small boy ooo a star player but too much injuries. I've played football with him before at Osu ring-way the estate inside."

kwesi Evans said:

"Does he have a driver's license?"

EscobarMC commented:

"Eii 😏 God See My Mate’s oo."

@brebreibrahim said:

"What they bought for others we have to buy it ourselves."

@J N R 7 wrote:

"You guys shouldn’t watch this video and let it change ur mood even 1% because u don’t have any problems until it’s health problems. Be grateful."

@_MILES said:

"Same, Brabus cheddar’s wife drove when the voting was on."

Cheddar gifts his workers money

In another report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Kwame Bediako went viral for his kindness as he recognised some of his dedicated staff.

The businessman gifted Mr James Lawson, one of the staff, with a GH₵15k cheque as a reward for his hard work and service.

The gesture was praised by social media users.

