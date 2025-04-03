Black Stars forward Ibrahim Osman scored his first goal of 2025 as Feyenoord defeated Groningen in the Eredivisie

The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee celebrated by producing a 'silence the critics' gesture which has caused some stir

Osman has now netted three goals in the Dutch Eredivisie since joining Feyenoord on loan from Brighton

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman registered his first goal of the year in the Dutch Eredivisie on Wednesday evening, helping Feyenoord to a thumping victory over Groningen.

The talented forward weaved his magic with a sensational strike in the final minute of the match to seal a 4-1 triumph at De Kuip.

The on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion youngster has come under criticism in recent times following his mini drought in the Dutch top-flight league.

Ibrahim Osman scores his first goal of 2025 and celebrates silencing critics. Photo: Stefan Koops.

In a gesture responding to his critics, Osman celebrated with a signal silencing the 'noise-makers'.

Meanwhile, the strike against Groningen was his third in the league and fourth across all competitions for the Dutch giants.

In a video shared on social media, Osman cut in from the left before curling home late in the match.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter, the hosts opened the scoring through Anis Hadj-Moussa in the 10th minute before Igor Paixao doubled the advantage in the 33rd minute.

But the visitors halved the deficit before half-time after Jorg Schreuders fired home in the 37th minute.

Paixao netted his second with eight minutes remaining before Osman completed the victory.

The Ghana international has been out of the Black Stars since June last year. He is expected to return to England in the summer to rejoin parent club Brighton.

Van Persie reacts to Osman's celebration

After the game, the former Manchester United and Arsenal player, who is now manager of Feyenoord was asked about Ibrahim Osman's celebration, which he was surprised about.

Robin Van Persie disclosed that he will speak to the winger over his celebration which was reportedly alluded to him.

The Feyenoord gaffer seems to disagree and laughed it off.

"Was it for me?" Van Persie laughed, as spotted in Veotbal Primeur. "I'm going to talk to him. Hopefully, it wasn't for me."

Van Persie took over as manager of the Dutch giants in February following the sacking of Brian Priske.

"Everyone knows how special my bond with Feyenoord is," Van Persie told the club's website.

"I am enormously looking forward, together with a strong staff, to working with the player group at 1908 and then in De Kuip, supported by the Legion, playing matches and achieving successes together."

Ghana to face Nigeria in May

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana will return to action in May for the four-nation Unity Cup tournament to be held in London.

The West African heavyweights will be joined by rivals Nigeria, alongside Caribbean nations Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ghana will face the Super Eagles in their first game on May 28, 2025, with the winner advancing to the final where they will engage the victor in the match between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

