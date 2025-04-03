Dr George Akuffo Dampare's absence when the new IGP Christopher Yihuno decided to meet former IGPs has stoked a frenzy online

The meeting which happened at the police headquarters on April 2 had several past leaders including James Oppong-Boanuh

While it's unclear why the immediate past IGP didn't attend, scores of Ghanaians thronged the comments section with their concerns

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

On April 2, 2025, the newly appointed Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno invited past IGPs to the National Police Headquarters in Accra.

IGP Yohuno meets former IGPs without Dr Dampare. Photo source: GhanaPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Mr. C.K Dewornu, Mr Ernest Owusu Poku, Nana Owusu-Nsiah, Mr Patrick Acheampong were among several top names in Ghana's Police Service present for the meeting.

The Police Service noted that the meeting was to seek counsel from the former IGPs and help them share their experiences to enhance the administrative and operational effectiveness of IGP Yohuno's reign.

The meeting aimed at strengthening collaboration between the current leadership of the Ghana Police Service and its past leadership.

In an official release, the Police service established that

"The key issues discussed at the meeting include; personnel welfare, crime-fighting efforts across the country, stakeholder engagements, ongoing reforms in the Police Service and other general issues affecting the Ghana Police Service as well as the security, law and order in the country. The meeting ended with a commitment to hold regular engagements for the growth and development of the Ghana Police Service."

Many expected to see former IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare at the event. President John Dramani Mahama appointed COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new IGP on March 13, 2025, without any explanation as to why Dr Dampare was removed.

Former IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare poses for a photo in his official police uniform

Source: Facebook

The calls for IGP Dampare to be removed began after the National Democratic Congress won the 2024 elections ushering in a new administration.

Some key political commentators including the founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, cautioned against the IGP's removal as a potential political misstep, deeming it highly risky.

Lead researcher at Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa, also advised against removing Dampare citing his popularity.

IGP Yohuno's meeting without Dampare stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to IGP Yohuno's recent meeting with former IGPs.

@MICTATSI said:

"Lol. Why is the supposed most effective and the best IGP of all time not present at this very important institutional tradition?. Especially, that he was the immediate past IGP. Your guess is better than mine 😆 🤣 😂. The thing, you can't hide it ooh. It's like pregnancy."

@KeniRibeiro wrote:

"Love this! I can only imagine the stories they would have to tell about their time at the helm of affairs."

@TulzBoss remarked:

"The list is not complete without the almighty Dampare."

@NajaniousB noted:

"Someone is missing here."

@nbonsaa remarked:

"Where is the immediate past IGP, Dampare?."

Funny Face writes to Dr Dampare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had reacted to the removal of the former IGP, George Akuffo Dampare.

While in office, Dr Dampare maintained a great relationship with many entertainers including the comedian.

Funny Face reflected on his days of trying times battling with mental health issues as he bid the former IGP farewell in a social media post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh