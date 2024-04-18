Delay: Ghanaian Media Personality Flaunts Her Curves In A White Skintight Off-Shoulder Dress
- Ghanaian TV host Deloris Frimpong has just posted the perfect white dress style inspiration for classy women
- Delay looked breathtaking in the ready-to-wear outfit designed with frills for her photoshoot over the weekend
- Some social media users have commented on Delay's new curly hairstyle and designer shoes
Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, is in the news again for rocking a figure-hugging dress for her latest photoshoot.
The hardworking serial entrepreneur flaunted her voluptuous figure in a white off-shoulder fringe dress for her photoshoot.
Delay looked younger than her age as she turned heads in a short centre-parted wet curls hairstyle and heavy makeup with glossy lips.
She accessorised her look with gold earrings, a necklace and matching hand bangles to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Delay slays in a white dress and white sneakers
The style influencer stepped out in style as she looked fabulous in a white three-quarter sleeve dress styled with white sneakers.
Delay rocked a short, blunt-cut hairstyle and mild makeup while slaying in stylish sunglasses and a black leather wristwatch.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Delay's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
rrennys_collections stated:
The boss lady herself ❤
abena2167 stated:
Beautiful mama❤️. 3nie sorry to them
Hemaaanasy stated:
Nk)so) hemaa Afia Tagor
Wesleykessegh stated:
Caption no
dee_yolo stated:
Your caps are crazy… I love them❤️
min_debbie_yebbie stated:
My mentor my remodel , I love you @delayghana
maameakuaserwaatrina stated:
The caption
5thavenuehome stated:
Afia Tagor nono
elikem_the_gossip stated:
Me I am enjoying the view and shape
rapunzelhair_gh stated:
Opulence ✨
gideon_musicals stated:
Nice one ❤️
kwa_jho stated:
Kwahuni Preymani
yiadom_lalas stated:
What is writing is writing ✍️
jennyjello9 stated:
Aah woho ay3f3
Nykwality stated:
Eeyyy
yaaqueen25 stated:
Rip to them
Dopesneakersgh stated:
De skin is skinning ❣️
Rhymesplaysnasty stated:
Obaa Pa Delay
