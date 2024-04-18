Ghanaian TV host Deloris Frimpong has just posted the perfect white dress style inspiration for classy women

Delay looked breathtaking in the ready-to-wear outfit designed with frills for her photoshoot over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on Delay's new curly hairstyle and designer shoes

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, is in the news again for rocking a figure-hugging dress for her latest photoshoot.

The hardworking serial entrepreneur flaunted her voluptuous figure in a white off-shoulder fringe dress for her photoshoot.

Deloris Frimpong Manso looks stunning in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

Delay looked younger than her age as she turned heads in a short centre-parted wet curls hairstyle and heavy makeup with glossy lips.

She accessorised her look with gold earrings, a necklace and matching hand bangles to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Delay slays in a white dress and white sneakers

The style influencer stepped out in style as she looked fabulous in a white three-quarter sleeve dress styled with white sneakers.

Delay rocked a short, blunt-cut hairstyle and mild makeup while slaying in stylish sunglasses and a black leather wristwatch.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Delay's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

rrennys_collections stated:

The boss lady herself ❤

abena2167 stated:

Beautiful mama❤️. 3nie sorry to them

Hemaaanasy stated:

Nk)so) hemaa Afia Tagor

Wesleykessegh stated:

Caption no

dee_yolo stated:

Your caps are crazy… I love them❤️

min_debbie_yebbie stated:

My mentor my remodel , I love you @delayghana

maameakuaserwaatrina stated:

The caption

5thavenuehome stated:

Afia Tagor nono

elikem_the_gossip stated:

Me I am enjoying the view and shape

rapunzelhair_gh stated:

Opulence ✨

gideon_musicals stated:

Nice one ❤️

kwa_jho stated:

Kwahuni Preymani

yiadom_lalas stated:

What is writing is writing ✍️

jennyjello9 stated:

Aah woho ay3f3

Nykwality stated:

Eeyyy

yaaqueen25 stated:

Rip to them

Dopesneakersgh stated:

De skin is skinning ❣️

Rhymesplaysnasty stated:

Obaa Pa Delay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deloris Frimpong Manso, who has taken the internet by storm with her black Valentine's Day attire.

The multiple award-winning television anchor rocked a blonde haircut for the first time in 2024.

Some Ghanaian fashionistas have commented on Delay's Valentine's Day photographs.

