A bride's bold fashion style for her wedding had made her the talk of social media

The Chicago-based woman, Tasha Washington, rocked a high-split gown which had her upper thigh showing

A video of the wedding dress has sparked a debate online, with people condemning and praising the bride in equal measure

An American woman named Tasha Washington has sparked a debate about wedding fashion with her provocation style for her ceremony.

Based in Chicago, Washington recently held a ceremony to renew her marital vows with her husband, Mr. Brown.

Chicago-based Tasha Washington, 50, sets tongues wagging with her bold wedding gown. Photo source: @starrthestylist

Source: Instagram

Bride rocks thigh-high gown at wedding

In what could be described as a bold choice, the 50-year-old bride wore a risque wedding gown which revealed so much.

The high split gown ensured the beautiful woman showed off a big tattoo on her left upper thigh.

Holding a bouquet, the short-haired bride was full of smiles as she cheerfully danced to the wedding venue.

Watch below for the video as shared on Instagram:

Scanty gown triggers wedding fashion debate

The video has gone viral on social media and has divided opinions. While some people saw nothing wrong with the dress, others felt it was inappropriate and criticised the bride.

tamarraallen said:

I’m married and been married for 28 years…and it was inappropriate PERRRIOD! Just my opinion 🤷🏾‍♀️

murphy.daisia said:

Her day her choice! Some of yall wouldn’t even be able to get proposed to ! She looks great btw!

itsofficialqveen said:

Her business, her day, her choice. Anyways what yall want from target?

iamrachele_ said:

Imagine not being married, telling a bride what’s not appropriate to wear as she’s getting married 💀💀💀

crispinjoels said:

When you marry your favourite strippa

venus_sent_me said:

Well at least she's getting married, a lot of us can barely keep a man...😆

sexy_love_nat said:

Very classless

lynneosborne53 said:

Dress isn't suitable at all it's embarrassing!

