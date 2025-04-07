Dr Mayaazi, a traditionalist, has summoned doom wishers of Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang to his gods

In a video, the traditionalist was seen performing a ritual and incantations, seeking protection for the Vice President from his gods

The Vice President has been flown to the United Kingdom for medical care after receiving treatment at the UGMC

A traditionalist has prayed to his gods to heal Ghana's Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

In a video circulating on social media, the traditionalist, identified as Dr Mayaazi, was captured performing some incantation and calling on his gods to intervene in the reported health condition of the Vice President.

A traditionalist summons Vice President Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang's doom wishers to his gods. Photo credit: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"They sold you to death, but today, I'm at the home of death to save you your soul. No human being has power over you. I seek protection for the Vixe President against anyone in NDC, the opposition, her family or whereever. Let them know that you are powerful," he prayed.

Dr Mayaazi's prayer comes in the wake of an official government statement about Vice President Naana Jane's health condition.

The Minister for Government Communications, Mr Feliz Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed in a statement that the vice president had been flown to the UK for medical treatment.

The statement released on March 30, 2025, disclosed that Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang had earlier received treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre before she was flown abroad to seek specialist care.

Following this, there have been several murmurings and wild sepculations on social media about the vice president condition, with some wishing doom for her.

Responding to the speculations, Dr Mayaazi asked his gods to exchanged the life of individuals behind it with that of the Professor Naana Jane.

He consequently summoned the vice president's doom wishers to his gods, cursing them with eggs.

Watch the video below:

Update on Vice President's health

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwah has given an update on the health satus of the vice president.

Speaking to a Ghanaian community in Nigeria on his working visit, Mr Ablakwah said Professor Naana Jane, who is the first female vice president of Ghana, was in good health.

He also added that she would return home in the coming days to resume her role as the vice president of the Republic of Ghana.

Aside from the Foreign Affairs Minister's assuring statement, the Press Secretary of the Vice President, Maame Ama Pratt, also recently said her boss was doing better.

Ms Pratt, while responding to comments under her Facebook post, assured Ghanaians that Professor Naana Jane was in good health.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang becomes Ghana's first female Vice Presdent. Photo credit: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Vice President Naana Jane speaks.

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh story, it was reported that Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang had released a statement following her medical emergency in the UK.

In the statement, she expressed gratitude for the well wishes following the reaction of Ghanaians to her illness.

The Vice President also wished Ghanaian Muslims a happy Eid Mubarak as they mark the end of another Ramadan.

Source: YEN.com.gh