Counselor Lutterodt reignited his past feud with Efia Odo over her dressing in a snippet of the Rants Bants and Confessions podcast snippet

In a short clip, the marriage counsellor called out Efia Odo for wearing clothes he deemed inappropriate

Efia Odo also responded to Counselor Lutterodt's comments with her personal opinion

Controversial Ghanaian counsellor, Counselor Lutterodt, clashed with Efia Odo over her fashion choice in a snippet of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast.

Counselor Lutterodt clashes with Efia Odo

Counselor Lutterodt and Efia Odo were involved in a heated feud some years ago after the counsellor questioned the socialite's choice of wearing skimpy dresses in public during a radio interview.

The two personalities exchanged insults among themselves on different occasions after the infamous incident.

In the latest snippet of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, Counselor Lutterodt and Efia Odo revisited their past feud during a discussion of inappropriate dressing on social media.

The counsellor explained that it was inappropriate for Efia Odo to wear skimpy dresses in public as an influential figure in the Ghanaian social media culture.

He also said that the socialite dressed inappropriately to seek the attention of the men of the different men she encountered in her daily life.

Counsellor Lutterodt's claims prompted a response from Efia Odo, who disagreed with them and called the counsellor an ignorant individual for always being critical of people's lifestyles.

Below is the video of Counselor Lutterodt clashing with Efia Odo:

Reactions to Counselor Lutterodt and Efia Odo

The heated exchange between Counselor Lutterodt and Efia Odo built anticipation among social media users for the full episode of the podcast. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments below:

