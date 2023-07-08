Ghanaian musician Mzbel has wowed social media users with her splendid white ensemble and high heels

The new celebrity mother is a guest on the famous United Showbiz program hosted by MzGee on United TV

Some social media users have commented on her graceful look just a few weeks after the delivery of her baby girl

Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Akua Amoah has impressed social media users with her elegant outfit as a guest on the United Showbiz hosted on MzGee.

The celebrity mother-of-two wore a spaghetti strap sequin camisole and white blazer paired with white shorts.

Ghanaian singer Mzbel looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @mzbel

Source: Instagram

Mzbel looked classy in a coloured braids hairstyle and flawless makeup as she modelled in shiny strappy heels.

Some social media users have commented on Mzbel's stunning looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

abyna_odi stated:

Eiii, I thought she just did cs, and walking in heals so confidently like that

Greginaadu stated:

Forever beautiful

dash_lyndoves stated:

Arh, she’s looking beautiful

rhobae_ stated:

16years ampa❤️

itz_efya_brooklyn stated:

Awww, is it too early for interviews, my dear

ay3yiekids.gh stated:

I love this lady ❤️

vivicaro_gold stated:

Forever young and beautiful

akua_happuch stated:

Sweet #EkuaIniverse

Bsemevor stated:

Looking good

Mumsonlygal stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

independent_essy stated:

Nana Akua niee❤️❤️❤️

Watch the video below;

