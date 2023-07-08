Mzbel: Singer Looks Stunning In White Pants Suit 3 Weeks After Delivery As She Joins MzGee On United Showbiz
- Ghanaian musician Mzbel has wowed social media users with her splendid white ensemble and high heels
- The new celebrity mother is a guest on the famous United Showbiz program hosted by MzGee on United TV
- Some social media users have commented on her graceful look just a few weeks after the delivery of her baby girl
Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Akua Amoah has impressed social media users with her elegant outfit as a guest on the United Showbiz hosted on MzGee.
The celebrity mother-of-two wore a spaghetti strap sequin camisole and white blazer paired with white shorts.
Mzbel looked classy in a coloured braids hairstyle and flawless makeup as she modelled in shiny strappy heels.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Mzbel's stunning looks
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
abyna_odi stated:
Eiii, I thought she just did cs, and walking in heals so confidently like that
Greginaadu stated:
Forever beautiful
dash_lyndoves stated:
Arh, she’s looking beautiful
rhobae_ stated:
16years ampa❤️
itz_efya_brooklyn stated:
Awww, is it too early for interviews, my dear
ay3yiekids.gh stated:
I love this lady ❤️
vivicaro_gold stated:
Forever young and beautiful
akua_happuch stated:
Sweet #EkuaIniverse
Bsemevor stated:
Looking good
Mumsonlygal stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
independent_essy stated:
Nana Akua niee❤️❤️❤️
Watch the video below;
Source: YEN.com.gh