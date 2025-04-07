Obofour and Adom Kyei-Duah's recent encounter has stoked the long-standing feud between the two religious leaders

The Anointed Palace founder has sent a letter to Adom Kyei-Duah expressing his dissatisfaction with how his followers carried the issue

Rev Obofour has given the Philadelphia movement leader an ultimatum to call his people to order

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Reverend Obofur of Anointed Palace Chapel has asked Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah to warn his followers who keep ridiculing him after their recent encounter at IGP Yohonu's mother's funeral.

Rev Obofour sends Adom Kyei-Duah a 'stern letter' after their hostile encounter. Photo source: AnointedPalace, AdomKyei-Duah

Source: Facebook

The Anointed Palace founder's dissatisfaction with the Philadelphia followers forced him to send their leader a stern letter calling for calm.

According to Obofour, he's innocent and has never used his pulpit to throw stones at Adom Kyei-Duah and his doctrines.

However, several videos of Reverend Obofour denigrating the church's doctrines and their infamous Yesu Mogya (Jesus' blood) have emerged after their recent encounter.

Obofour, who is currently mourning his late mother, said he addressed the letter, titled "I am sending you this letter at peace" to Adom Kyei-Duah, his Council of Royals, Head of Media, Philadelphia bloggers,

"I am not fighting with Adom Kyei-Duah. Media is powerful. He must have heard that his people are soiling my reputation. He's a father, I'm sure he'll direct the boys to do the right thing before the next 42 hours."

Obofour's letter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Reverend Obofour's letter to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

OGYA MMA said:

"Yes is true, he should advise his members because always they want to create a fight between them and other churches."

Obrempong 1 wrote:

"Sofo Adom Kyei Dua is a very honored man but these bloggers are destroying his name. Some of the church members need to be advised."

Ara 😍😍 Naa😍😍 remarked:

"I had wanted to insult the man directly but I said no it's the bloggers cos eiiiiiiii this is called defamation of image but today I have respected you the more."

Rev Fr Kingsford Edusa-Eyison shared:

"In fact Reverend you have proof that you are a mature person. You have really won my heart forever."

Samueltwumbarima noted:

"I'm being honest here, I'm a Philadelphian but some of them are overdoing as if we are in a competition with someone forgetting to work on their own self."

Adiepenabella added:

"The way I got angry yesterday as if I was the one….I am not for any of them but those people are misbehaving too much on TikTok. God bless you man of God."

John Kumah's widow speaks a year on

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ejisu MP, John Ampontuah Kumah had opened up about her dark times after the passing of her husband.

Apostle Lilian Kumah, founder of the Disciples of Christ Church was recently spotted with her children at a church gathering talking about how her difficulties in life.

Lilian's account of how life has been for her and her children triggered many netizens.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh