Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Obofour Addresses Adom Kyei-Duah After Their Encounter, Tells Him To Warn His Members
People

Obofour Addresses Adom Kyei-Duah After Their Encounter, Tells Him To Warn His Members

by  Peter Ansah 3 min read
  • Obofour and Adom Kyei-Duah's recent encounter has stoked the long-standing feud between the two religious leaders
  • The Anointed Palace founder has sent a letter to Adom Kyei-Duah expressing his dissatisfaction with how his followers carried the issue
  • Rev Obofour has given the Philadelphia movement leader an ultimatum to call his people to order

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Reverend Obofur of Anointed Palace Chapel has asked Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah to warn his followers who keep ridiculing him after their recent encounter at IGP Yohonu's mother's funeral.

Adom Kyei-Duah and Rev Obofour meet at IGP Yohuno's mum's funeral. Photo source: AdomKyei-Duah, GHbrain, RevObofour
Rev Obofour sends Adom Kyei-Duah a 'stern letter' after their hostile encounter. Photo source: AnointedPalace, AdomKyei-Duah
Source: Facebook

The Anointed Palace founder's dissatisfaction with the Philadelphia followers forced him to send their leader a stern letter calling for calm.

According to Obofour, he's innocent and has never used his pulpit to throw stones at Adom Kyei-Duah and his doctrines.

However, several videos of Reverend Obofour denigrating the church's doctrines and their infamous Yesu Mogya (Jesus' blood) have emerged after their recent encounter.

Read also

Adom Kyei-Duah and Rev Obofour meet face-to-face amid rumoured feud

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Obofour, who is currently mourning his late mother, said he addressed the letter, titled "I am sending you this letter at peace" to Adom Kyei-Duah, his Council of Royals, Head of Media, Philadelphia bloggers,

"I am not fighting with Adom Kyei-Duah. Media is powerful. He must have heard that his people are soiling my reputation. He's a father, I'm sure he'll direct the boys to do the right thing before the next 42 hours."

Obofour's letter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Reverend Obofour's letter to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

OGYA MMA said:

"Yes is true, he should advise his members because always they want to create a fight between them and other churches."

Obrempong 1 wrote:

"Sofo Adom Kyei Dua is a very honored man but these bloggers are destroying his name. Some of the church members need to be advised."

Read also

Code Micky sings President Mahama praises after abolishing E-Levy, Betting Tax and other taxes

Ara 😍😍 Naa😍😍 remarked:

"I had wanted to insult the man directly but I said no it's the bloggers cos eiiiiiiii this is called defamation of image but today I have respected you the more."

Rev Fr Kingsford Edusa-Eyison shared:

"In fact Reverend you have proof that you are a mature person. You have really won my heart forever."

Samueltwumbarima noted:

"I'm being honest here, I'm a Philadelphian but some of them are overdoing as if we are in a competition with someone forgetting to work on their own self."

Adiepenabella added:

"The way I got angry yesterday as if I was the one….I am not for any of them but those people are misbehaving too much on TikTok. God bless you man of God."

John Kumah's widow speaks a year on

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ejisu MP, John Ampontuah Kumah had opened up about her dark times after the passing of her husband.

Read also

"E pained boys": King Paluta talks about cashing out big from Bawumia, peeps react

Apostle Lilian Kumah, founder of the Disciples of Christ Church was recently spotted with her children at a church gathering talking about how her difficulties in life.

Lilian's account of how life has been for her and her children triggered many netizens.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peter Ansah avatar

Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation

Hot: