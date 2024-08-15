A UPSA student shared the qualities she needs in a man, emphasising what she would not tolerate

The student said she drives a Bentley and must therefore, be with someone who was on her level

Her comments sparked reactions on social media, with some questioning her alleged expensive car

A student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has shared some of the significant qualities she wants in a man.

The lady said even though she is looking out for several things, there are certain qualities she would not compromise on.

A UPSA student says she has a car and wants a rich man, among other qualities. Photo credit: @MrChampionn (X) & Richard Darko (Getty Images)

In a video shared by @MrChampionn on X, the young lady said she does not want a man who doesn’t have money or is overprotective.

“If he is a protective boyfriend and broke, then he is a bouncer, and I don’t want to date a bouncer. If I wanted to date a bouncer, I would go for bouncers with a degree.”

The girl added that she drives a Bentley, so she cannot date a broke boy.

However, social media users who claimed to know her said she did not drive such an expensive vehicle, as far as they were aware.

The young lady then responded, affirming her belief and saying that even though she didn't have a Bentley yet, she would soon.

“You heard I said I own a Bentley. I have a Bentley in my imagination. I’m a very playful person, and everyone around me knows that. I’m very optimistic, and I affirm. So if you have a problem with me affirming my future, it is your problem, not mine.”

Comments on lady’s requirement for dating

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video of the student sharing what she wants in a man.

@mrrlivingston44 wondered:

“So you can’t drive and be in 4 in a room hostel? Make somebro explain give me”

@Kitofficial_ said:

“This girl dey my snap i dey go remove am”

@ssstylar wrote:

“These kids make we the alumnis look stupid sometimes. At my workplace, my work colleagues laugh at me because of poor individuals like this”

@iamNotime wrote:

“Don't allow any girl pressure you oo”

@Larbi_SarkCess said:

"That’s her preference and it okay"

@kylograhm wrote:

"Ebi Dem dey make boys dey take sakawa nu oo"

Young lady sets money limit for men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Nigerian lady said any man who dates her must have GH¢51k in his bank account.

She said even though she was not interested in her partner's money, this was a condition for men who wanted to be with her.

The person who asked her to state her specifications laughed hysterically when he learned about the amount in her account.

