Afrobeats singer OliveTheBoy has denied social media suggestions that he has endorsed John Mahama and the NDC

Speculations of the rising star surfaced online after he performed at the launch of the NDC's Youth Manifesto on Monday, August 12

But in an interview, the singer has described his performance as just a job and not an endorsement of Mahama's candidacy

Rising Ghanaian artiste OliveTheBoy has addressed speculation surrounding his recent appearance at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Manifesto launch.

OliveTheBoy performed at the UPSA auditorium event, leading some to believe he had endorsed the party and its flagbearer, John Mahama.

He firmly denied any political endorsement in a statement, emphasizing that his presence was purely professional.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, OliveTheBoy stated:

"I haven't endorsed NDC. It was strictly business. I was hired to perform at the event. It was just like me going to Accravaganza or Afrochella to perform. It was the same thing."

The Good Sin hitmaker maintained that he has never endorsed John Mahama and that his performance simply fulfilled a paid service requested by the NDC.

OliveTheBoy, who recently impressed fans with his decision to study for two degrees at a time, further stated his openness to working with other political parties.

"If NPP or CPP calls me, I will go and perform. I am not political. It was not an endorsement," he added.

Watch the video of OliveTheBoy's interview below:

Mixed reactions greet OliveTheBoy's clarification

The explanation from Oliu=veTheBoy triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

brastoneburniton said:

Cash out ..wey some people dey bleed 😂…Monamobl3 🤣🤣

daawa_boss said:

YOU GO EXPLAIN TAYA 😂

adomyehowah said:

Career ended

waynemcmckay said:

Borga di wo sika ooooo

kwesi_nana100 said:

Make ur money n stop playing innocent

aishaibrahim3402 said:

"You people should mind your business and leave the poor boy alone"

elikemthegossip_official said:

"Make you guys no worry. He just dey chop wai. Make everyone chop some. Na the next you go get chop be 2028😂😂😂😂😂"

OliveTheBoy's parents were against music career

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that OliveTheBoy had narrated how his parents threatened to get him arrested when he tried to quit school to pursue music.

In an interview, the young musician recalled how other individuals had to beg on his behalf for his parents to accept his decision.

OliveTheBoy also reflected on his journey to becoming a mainstream artiste.

