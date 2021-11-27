Asantewaa, the Tik Tok star, has received a brand new car as a gift

The car was gifted to Asantewaa by her management team

It is in celebration of her getting one million followers on the app

Tik Tok sensation Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has been gifted a brand new car.

The new car was gifted to Asantewaa by Isaac Agyapong, the head of her management team, One Tym Entertainment.

Agyapong presented the car to Asantewaa in celebration of her gaining one million followers on the video app.

In a video shared on Asantewaa's Tik Tok page, the comic actress is seen sitting in the living room of their house.

A lady comes to take a box of juice Asantewaa was drinking and puts it back into the fridge while telling her daddy is in.

After rushing out to the compound, Asantewaa saw her manager driving in the car which had balloons all over it.

The manager got out of the car and handed over the key to Asantewaa and told her that she was not going to drive her 'apotro' car again.

Asantewaa sat in the car for a test drive and she broke down in tears after that leaving her husband to console her.

