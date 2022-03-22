Weddings and marriage ceremonies, in general, are special occasions that may happen once in the lifetime of individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

For this reason, many people do not spare any expense to have their dream weddings or marriage ceremonies.

One such person is a Ghanaian lady named Samantha who has had what could be considered as the dream wedding of many people.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, creativefred.inc

Source: Instagram

Flies to her wedding in a helicopter

Samantha who got married to her then-fiance, Charles, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, arrived at the marriage ceremony not only in a grand but an unconventional style.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a rarely witnessed scenario in Ghana, she flew to the venue in a helicopter and was handed over to her husband by her father.

In a video sighted on Instagram, Samantha was seen being ushered out of the helicopter by her maidens right after it landed. Her father held her hand and gave it to the groom to carry on.

Watch the video of her arrival below:

Ankara wedding gown

As if the arrival in a helicopter was not eye-catching enough, Samantha made a bold fashion statement with her wedding gown.

Instead of wearing the widely-known white lacey material for weddings, her gown was made from a colourful African print material which is popularly known as ankara. She rocked the gown style.

Watch the bride's gown in the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh