Kalybos and colleague actress Jessica Williams have agreed to host NLA live draws

It is expected that the inclusion of the two will spark the interest of the Ghanaian public

This is part of a restructuring exercise to give a boost to the NLA live draws

Ghanaian filmmaker and entrepreneur Kalybos born Richard Asante and colleague actress Jessica Williams have been unveiled as new hosts of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) live draws.

The two will Present NLA LIVE DRAWS on UTV from Wednesday December 7th from 7:15pm to 7:30 pm from Monday to Saturday as part of the new Director General’s restructuring exercise.

Kalybos, actress Jessica Williams are new hosts of NLA live draws

Source: Original

The will be joined by Beryl Adom, who is a staff of the NLA.

It is expected that the inclusion of the two versatile actor and actress will spark the interest of the Ghanaian public in live draws which has been given a boost by the current administration.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kalybos and actress Jessica Williams

Source: Original

It would be recalled that last month, Management of the NLA announced that UTV takes over from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) the rights to broadcast the NLA live draws for decades.

A press statement released on Thursday, November 25, 2021, by the NLA management revealed the new change takes effect from December 1, 2021,

The statement added that the station will broadcast the live lotto draws from Mondays to Saturdays between 7:15pm and 7:30pm.

"The National Lottery Authority wishes to announce to the general public, its cherished patrons and stakeholders that with effect from Wednesday 1st December, 2021, its Live Lotto Draws would be televised on United Television (UTV) ONLY. UTV will televise NLA's Live Lotto Draws every Monday to Saturday from 7:15pm to 7:30pm," the statement revealed.

(sponsored).

Source: Yen.com.gh