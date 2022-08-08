Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has lauded the doctors who performed Nana Ama McBrown Mensah's liposuction surgery

The Empress made some clarifications on Saturday's edition of United Showbiz after she trended on social media because of undergoing a body enhancement surgery

Many netizens have expressed shock and commended Ghanaian doctors after Nana Ama McBrown disclosed that she did the surgery in the country

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has praised the doctors who performed Nana Ama McBrown Mensah's liposuction surgery.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Nana Ama McBrown Mensah. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Speaking on her truth on her entertainment show, United Showbiz on UTv, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah hinted that she is definitely aware about the physical changes that have taken place on her.

She explained that she has only undergone a liposuction procedure and nothing else, not even her backside or a tummy tuck.

"You know something? If I’ve done something to enhance my body, I have the right to tell you or not. But once we are seated here and God is my witness."

Responding to Arnold's questions on the show, she further intimated that she didn't like her protruding tummy hence her decision to get the fat taken out. She added that taking the fat out has resulted in her having an hourglass shape, which she termed a very good shape.

To gain clarity on the procedure the Empress underwent, Arnold asked whether it was the liposuction procedure she underwent that had accentuated her curves and made her backside come out nicely.

In her defence, Mrs McBrown Mensah responded by saying,

"It is very much so. I won’t sit here and lie. I won’t do liposuction and come and sit down and lie on diet. I dieted alright. I won’t play with Ghanaians. I’m almost 45 years."

Mr Asoamoah Baidoo then responded to Nana Ama McBrown by lauding the doctors for a splendid job done.

Your Doctor is good.

Some reactions from Netizens

recanlilysrealitytv said:

Waaaw Ghanaian Drs are great Nana Ama thanks for speaking the truth and sharing as well I'm proud of Ghanaian Drs

__brownup said:

Mr Arnold asked every single question I wanted to ask❤️

finz_gallery commented:

Arnold’s questions was superb

tekwor commented:

I love how she just spoke up . Please add the name of the hospital to it wai

amizzor said:

They will come and be sell to you waist trainers and all forms of vitamins but behind the scene is different. Well congratulations it looks nice on u.

am_akosua_serwaa said:

Mcbrown de3 she don’t owe anyone explanation na Moesha de3 na she owe you people ohn?

yve0707 said:

Which hospital is that oo cos some of us need good insight on the liposuction to be able to go do it

adob636 commented:

Nana you don’t owe anyone explanation just live your life ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

newface30 commented:

Moesha come n see comments oo, today de3 Ghanaians are saying Nana Ama owes no1 any explanation. Ours Justice Scale is imbalance ampa

Nana Ama McBrown Admits To Having Done Plastic Surgery To Enhance Body

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown Mensah, has admitted to having gone under the knife.

This comes at the back of reports during her time away as the host of an Entertainment show, United Showbiz, on UTV early this year. There were claims that the Empress travelled outside the country for a plastic surgery procedure. Others also claimed she was pregnant since she looked bloated.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Glitz Africa in Kumasi, Mrs McBrown Mensah confirmed that she did have a liposuction procedure done, and she is not ashamed to admit that she did.

