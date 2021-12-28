Racheal Anny has been crowned the winner of Atinka TV's Di Asa Season five

She triumphed over 19 other finalists to emerge as the winner

Anny received a brand new car, GHc5,000, and other goodies

Racheal Anny, known by her stage name Anny, has triumphed over 19 other finalists to emerge the winner of Atinka TV's flagship reality show, Di Asa Season five.

She outperformed her contenders with delightful traditional dance, hiplife, and highlife freestyle dance moves.

Anny climaxed the fierce competition with a secret dance where the DJ chose random songs for the finalists to perform.

As the ultimate winner, Anny received a brand new Suzuki Swift 4 by 2 car, a cash prize of GHc5,000 in addition to special packages from all the Sponsors.

The first runner-up was given a mini truck (Abossey Okai Macho), a cash prize of GHc4,000, and goodies, while the second runner-up received a tricycle (Aboboyaa) and a cash prize of GHc3,000 as well as souvenirs.

The fourth to 20th positions were given GHc2,500 and a chess freezer each to start a side business.

