Stonebwoy thrilled patrons at Atinka TV's Di Asa Season five grand finale with back-to-back hit songs

He was captured gyrating behind the winner of the 2019 edition of Di Asa, Precious Mensah, known by her stage name PM Reigns

The video of the dancehall musician and the plus-size entertainer has gained traction on social media

Ghanaian dancehall and reggae musician, Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, delighted patrons at Atinka TV's Di Asa Season five grand finale.

The Activate hitmaker thrilled his fans at the just-ended event with a show-stopping performance of his popular songs.

While delivering back-to-back hits, the winner of the 2019 edition of Di Asa, Precious Mensah, known by her stage name PM Reigns, joined him.

Stonebwoy Grinds Heavy Backside of PM Reigns During Performance at Di Asa Season 5 Finale Photo credit: atinkaonline.com

Stonebwoy was captured gyrating and grinding behind PM Reigns, who went along with the flow as part of the musician's stagecraft to delight fans.

Stonebwoy was the headline artiste for the Di Asa Season five grand finale.

Watch the video below;

Racheal Anny Crowned Winner of Di Asa Season 5

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Racheal Anny, known by her stage name Anny, has triumphed over 19 other contestants to emerge as the winner of Atinka TV's flagship reality show, Di Asa season five.

She outperformed her contenders with her delightful traditional dance, hiplife, and highlife freestyle dance moves.

Anny climaxed the fierce competition with a secret dance where the DJ chose random songs for the contestants to perform.

