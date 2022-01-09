The grand finale for the 2021 edition of TV3's music reality show, Mentor, has come off at the National Theatre. Being the 10th edition, it was dubbed Mentor X.The grand finale for the 2021 edition of TV3's music reality show, Mentor, has come off at the National Theatre. Being the 10th edition, it was dubbed Mentor X.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The final climaxed many weeks of action-packed performances from the 16 contestants which were whittled down to five.

DSL emerged as the ultimate taking a prize package worth GHC500,000. The package includes a brand new car, cash, promotional deals, and a record label contract with Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment.

Grand finale of Mentor X has been held Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: YEN.com.gh