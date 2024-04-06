Ghanaian presenter Stard Edna has celebrated significant milestones in her life and career as she marks a new age

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she reflected on her remarkable accomplishments and challenges in 2023

Edna also shared beautiful photos to mark the new age on Facebook, which earned her best wishes from netizens

Ghanaian television presenter Stard Edna has reflected on her life and career as she marks a significant milestone of a new age on Saturday, April 6.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, she disclosed that she was anxious about reaching a new age because of the new responsibilities that comes with it.

Ghanaian presenter Stard Edna reflects on her life and career as she turns a new age. Photo credit: juliannafunk/Stard Edna (Facebook).

The presenter expressed concern about ageing and losing her youthful hue, beauty, and death.

“I am maturing in wisdom, knowledge, thoughts, decision-making, etc., but I am scared of the responsibilities that come with it because one can never be extremely careful to stay out of trouble. Also, it means I am losing my youthful physical look and nearing old age and, finally, death,” she lamented.

When asked how the previous year was for her and how 2024 has treated her so far, she said:

“2023 was good and bad but towards the end of it was amazing. I encountered some great people who impacted my life, and I am super grateful.”

The presenter discussed remarkable achievements that marked growth and excellence in the year 2023.

“I climaxed with the beginning of the singleton and with lifestyle TV as official media telecasting live; it helped me in my career path as a presenter. I added a new show that is Chef’s Apron to Fanzone. I travelled across the length and breadth of Accra, Ghana, for shows and festivals,” she told YEN.com.gh.

Despite challenges in the early months of 2024, the LifeStyle TV personality has celebrated the brighter events of the new year.

The presenter took to social media to mark her birthday, sparking admiration for her eye-catching photos.

See the photos here.

Netizens wish Edna well

Netizens and loved ones flooded the comments section of her post with well-wishes and admiration.

Emmanuel Kwame Ampofo Nkansah commented:

Happy birthday, dear Stard Edna.

Ebenezer Abakah-Annan wrote:

Happy birthday, buddy!

Kwesi Mensah

Happy Birthday, Stard Edna. Enjoy all the Blessings the Lord has shown to you. May the daily protection continue and your request be processed.

Maame Serwaa

Happy birthday, my very own. God bless your new age and lift you higher.

Medikal’s birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal celebrated turning 30 with dancehall icon Shatta Wale and rapper Criss Waddle at a lavish party on Friday.

The rapper marked the milestone with his friends and colleagues in the entertainer industry, but the mother of his only and first child, Fella Makafui, was missing in action. At least videos from the celebrations do not feature the actress.

