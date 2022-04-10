Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has urged married women to manage and pamper their husbands after they cheat on them

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has advised wives to manage and pamper their husbands after they cheat on them with other women.

According to him, the women should engage in a conversation with their philandering spouses because good men are hard to find.

The controversial lawyer was speaking as a guest on the marital issues of Ghanaian football star Nii Odartey Lamptey and his ex-wife Gloria Lamptey on United Showbiz on Saturday, April 9.

Men who cheat are stupid

Maurice Ampaw had stated that men who cheat are stupid as he listed the consequences of going behind on one's partner.

''If you're a man and you cheat, you're stupid because the side chick knows you're not faithful and will not give her heart to you completely ...,'' he said.

The outspoken lawyer went on to encourage wives not to divorce their husbands if they cheat on them.

''Don't divorce your husband if he cheats. Manage him; call him baby, pamper him because a man has the right to marry more than one woman ...''

''Any woman who cheats is a witch because it takes time and pain for a woman to cheat,'' he added.

Watch the video below:

