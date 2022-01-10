Dope Nation Shuts Down Debut Concert as they Bring down the stars; Videos Drop

This festive season saw great numbers at numerous events all across Ghana and that was same for the music duo DopeNation this New Year

They music group delivered an electrifying performance at their maiden concert dubbed Dope Concert which happened at Achimota Retail Centre

Many celebrities like El, Fameye,Tulenkey, Larrusi and many others joined forces with the duo to make the show an unforgettable experience

Ghanaian musical duo of identical twin brothers, composed of Micheal Boafo, popularly known as B2 and Tony Boafo, known as Twist have made history at their maiden concert which was sold out completely.

After successful years in the music industry, DopeNation hosted their first ever event, dubbed Dope concert on the 6th Jan, 2022 which took place at the Achimota Retail centre .

The concert witnessed thrilling and electrifying performances from the music duo and other musicians who were present to throw their weight behind DopeNation.

The well attended concert saw celebrities like EL, Tulenkey, Larrusi, Fameye and many others give fans and patrons a mind-blowing and energy-packed performance more than anticipated for a debut concert.

The crowd obviously were treated to the very best of stage energy and monstrous hits from Dope Nation and other supporting acts as they chanted the lyrics to the song in chorus and pulled out their phones to capture the uncomfortable experience.

Dope nation's concert is a major feat for the music group considering the effort they put in their music craft and investments they have made in their artistry without being under the wings of any major record labels.

In December, the music duo was subject to humiliation at El's Bar Concert after reports circulated of the DJ who grabbed the microphone from the acts and kicked them of the stage during their performance.

DopeNation opens up about their relationship with Lynx Entertainment

The award-winning musical duo who are twins has been warming the hearts of many Ghanaians with their dope songs. In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Dope Nation talked about many things with regards to their progress in the music industry.

During the interview, DopeNation were asked about their current relationship with Lynx Entertainment months after leaving the record label owned by Richie Mensah.

