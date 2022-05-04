Ghanaian radio and television personality Ms Nancy has left GHOne for competitor media network, Media General.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3News.com, Media General revealed that Ms Nancy joined the media network in May 2022

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the former host of The Duvet as she joins Media General.

Ghanaian radio and television personality Nancy Adobea Anane known in showbiz as Ms Nancy, has joined Media General after serving EIB Network for over 11 years.

Releasing the news, Media General disclosed that the host of Duvet, the sex and relationship show on GHOne TV, joined their network this month, May 2022.

Confirming the news, the General Manager of 3 Group (TV3 and 3FM), Mr Francis Doku said they were happy to have Ms. Nancy joining them and believed that she would contribute her best to the stations.

We welcome Ms. Nancy Adobea Anane to Media General and we hope that she would bring her best to a group that is already the market leader and still pushing to remain at the top of the broadcast and content business in Ghana.

With over 20 years of experience in news reporting, news reading and presentation on both radio and television, Ms Nancy said she is very happy to join the Media General group on her journey as a broadcaster.

In an interview with Media General, Ms Nancy noted that:

“As a career journalist and broadcaster, I have taken every opportunity I have had to improve myself to be the best in what I do and over the years I have done that at all the places I have been and believe that I will even do more with this next chapter in my career,” Ms Nancy said.

She added that:

“I look forward to having a great time at Media General and to improve myself in the process.”

Work experience of Ms Nancy in media

Nancy Adobea Anane began her broadcast journey with Kumasi-based Invisible FM (now Nhyira FM) and continued to Nkosuo FM, Luv FM, Ultimate FM, all in Kumasi. She joined EIB Network when the latter acquired Ultimate FM as part of the group and was later transferred to Accra to work with GhOne TV.

Aside being the host of hit sex and relationship show, Duvet, Ms Nancy also served as head of Wardrobe and Makeup for GhOne TV.

Many celebrities and people are congratulating the media personality for this big move.

About a year ago, media personality, Monalisa Abigail Semeha popularly known as Mona Gucci joined Media General's Onua TV after leaving Kantanka TV.

She was signed as a presenter by Media General, operators of TV3. She hosts a show on the group's local language TV station, Onua TV.

