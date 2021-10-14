Israella Kafui Mansu, a Ghanaian lady started a palm oil business in 2009 under a rented shed

With relentlessness and hard work, she has been able to transform the venture into a company that has an entire warehouse factory

She has shared some of the biggest secrets that have led her to gain massive success

A hardworking Ghanaian lady called Israella Kafui Mansu has shared an utterly inspiring story about how her business grew from a struggling venture in 2009 into a big business in 2021.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her personal Facebook handle, the lady indicated that she just decided to start the small business with the smallest resources at her disposal.

According to her, the small rented shed is now a self-built warehouse factory, and she achieved all of this with the help of her children who she involved in the adventure.

Israella Kafui Mansu, a Ghanaian CEO of palm oil business Photo credit: Israella Kafui Mansu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Israella Kafui Mansu, in conclusion, listed some of her success tips for everyone else to emulate if they want to make it in business.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Have discussions with God on the go. Be business-focused and ignore distractions. Be humble and respect all. Do not seek confirmation from another. Only God. Trust your intuition. Move above the best speed you can. When you identify your leading product, run with it," she said.

How Ghanaians are celebrating Kafui

Below were some powerful reactions from social media users who read Kafui's story.

Emelia O. Yeboah mentioned:

You are an inspiration, congratulations, this is just the beginning of great things.

Adwoa Mansa Afra indicated:

This is amazing!!!!! You inspire us in so many ways. keep up the good works. Congratulations

Barbie Mantey Frempong Armah stated:

Self built warehouse factory makes me weak you have to see it to believe it! I doff my hat off to you any time any day. Much love and respect!

See the post below

Young graduate starts a successful business

In another story, a young Ghanaian man, Samuel Kwame Boadu, has recently popped up on social media as one of few people who decided to start their own business instead of working for others after national service.

In a publication sighted by YEN.com.gh on edwardasare.com, Samuel is reported to be the CEO of four different businesses under the SamBoad business Group LLC.

The subsidiaries include SamBoad Express, SamBoad Media Consult, SamBoad Micro-credit service and SamBoad Travel and Education Consult.

Source: Yen.com.gh