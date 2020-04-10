Chioma Avril Rowland bio: age, net worth, father, son, Davido, latest news

Chioma Avril Rowland is a media personality and a Nigerian chef. She rose to prominence as a result of her relationship with renowned Nigerian superstar, Davido. So, who is she? Here's everything you probably didn't know about the Nigerian celebrity.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Chioma Avril Rowland looking gorgeous in tights. Photo: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Chioma Avril Rowland is an undeniably gifted individual. On her social media pages, she frequently shows off her cooking abilities. The celebrity is also a model who has worked with several well-known Nigerian brands.

Chioma Avril Rowland's profile summary

Full name: Chioma Avril Rowland

Chioma Avril Rowland Alias: Chef Chioma

Chef Chioma Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: April 1, 1995

April 1, 1995 Chioma Avril Rowland's age: 26 years old (as of 2021)

26 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Christian

Christian Religious denomination: Seventh-day Adventist

Seventh-day Adventist Height in feet and inches: 5' 8.9"

5' 8.9" Height in centimetres: 175 cm

175 cm Weight in pounds: 154 lbs

154 lbs Weight in kilograms: 70 kgs

70 kgs Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Black

Black Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Spouse: Davido

Davido Children: One

One Child's name: David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke jr.

David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke jr. Occupation: Chef, model and Influencer

Chef, model and Influencer Net worth: $900,000

$900,000 Chioma Avril Rowland's Instagram: @thechefchi

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Early life

The celebrity was born on April 1, 1995, in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. She grew up there together with her two sisters. Chioma Avril Rowland's sisters are Jennifer and Ifunanya. Jennifer is a fashion designer by profession, while Ifunanya's career is not known.

The sisters like to support each other and Chioma does not shy away from modelling her sister's designs.

Who are Chioma Avril Rowland's parents?

Unfortunately, the diva keeps private the life of her parents. The only known information about Chioma Avril Rowland's family is their religion. The Rowland's are known to be staunch Seventh-day Adventists.

Education

Chioma Avril Rowland looks sassy in green. Photo: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Chioma Rowland went to a public primary school in Owerri, Imo State. She then attended a secondary school in the same state, where she received her African senior school certificate.

Chioma then went on to attend Babcock University, where she majored in Economics. But, unfortunately, the star dropped out of university in her third year after meeting Davido.

Davido was a student in the same university, and the two hit it off immediately. They left together to tour the world with each other. As a result, there were rumours that Chioma Avril Rowland's father had disowned his daughter.

Is Chioma Avril Rowland Davido's wife?

Not yet, at least. Davido and Chioma are engaged. They first met at Babcock University and dated for five years before Davido proposed to her in London, England, in 2019.

Friends and relatives of the couple attended the September 12 London event. Attendees were ecstatic when Davido proposed with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring. However, despite the couple getting engaged in 2019, they have not tied the knot yet.

Chioma has always been considered the special one. She is the only girlfriend Davido has ever officially introduced to his parents, something he has never done.

Chioma's fiancee has two children from his two baby mamas. His firstborn daughter is Imade, whose mother is Sophia Momodu, while his second daughter is with Amanda, who is American based.

Despite the involvement of other women, Davido has lavished Chioma with expensive gifts, leaving most people in awe of the artist's devotion to her. He also dedicated a song called Assurance to her, in which she appears in the music video.

Son

Chioma Avril Rowland's and Davido's son, David Jr. Photo: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

They welcomed their first child together on October 26, 2019. David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke jr, Chioma Avril Rowland's son, was announced to the world via Twitter.

On October 26, 2021, David Jr. celebrated his third birthday and received love wishes from his parents via Instagram.

Net worth

Chioma Avril Rowland's net worth is allegedly estimated to be $900,000. Her source of wealth include endorsements from reputable Nigerian companies.

Davido's fiancee also owns an expensive car, a Porsche, which her fiancée gifted her for her 23rd birthday.

Chioma Avril Rowland's latest news

There have been rumours that Chioma and her fiancée have split up. However, this rumour is yet to be confirmed. The reason for the rumour is the fact that Avril made some changes to her social media account.

Chioma Avril Rowland's photos on Instagram sparked discussion after she deleted the ones she had taken with Davido. Fans speculated that the couple wasn't getting along.

Furthermore, the couple was supposed to marry in 2020 but cancelled the event. However, the pair explained that the cancellation was due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic affecting their schedule.

Chioma Avril Rowland rose to prominence as a result of her relationship with Davido. Through her social media presence and cooking posts, she has gained fans all over the world. However, recent occurrences have put into question her relationship status with her fiancee.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting piece on the biography of Xandy Kamel. Of course, you can't discuss Ghanaian cinema without mentioning Xandy Kamel. Her contributions to the acting industry show that she is at the top of her game.

But, aside from acting, what else do you know about the star? Discover more about the life of this African superstar, including her age, husband, and personal life.

Source: Yen