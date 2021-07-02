Moana, an American Disney Animation, proved to be a huge hit back then in 2016. The film went on to gross over $600 million all over the world. The adventurous movie managed to capture many people's hearts, hence the question of whether there is a Moana 2.

Moana is a story about a courageous teenage girl on a mission to save her people. During her journey, she meets Maui, a powerful deity who aided her in her quest. The film received positive reviews from viewers and critics, especially in terms of music and animation. It was also nominated for various awards, including Best Animated Feature at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Moana 2 release date

Is there going to be a Moana 2? Unfortunately, there is no official confirmation about the second instalment. However, even though there is scarce information about the sequel of the film rumours had it that Walt Disney Studios was in talks with both The Rock Johnson and Auli'l concerning another movie.

However, with the COVID-19 outbreak, it is hard to determine when Moana 2 will be released and ready on the screens. The pandemic has affected all sectors, including the film industry, and therefore, fans can only hope the movie hits the market soon. The speculations date the release in late 2021 or early 2022.

The first instalment was released in the theatres on 23 November 2016 in the United States. On 7 March 2017, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment released it on Blu-ray (2D and 3D) and DVD in the United States. The digital release of the movie happened on 21 February 2017.

Moana 2 cast and character

Who is the villain in Moana 2? Tamatoa is likely to be the main villain seeking revenge against Maui and Moana. Other main characters will most likely return apart from those who have done their part.

Therefore, even though it is challenging to tell who will make it to the second season, anticipate seeing some of your favourite characters, including:

Auli’I Cravalho as Moana - The daughter of village chief Tui and his wife Sina, chosen by the ocean to reinstate the heart of Te Fiti.

Dwayne Johnson as Maui - A heroic shape-shifting demigod who accompanies Moana on her journey. A very strong-willed yet irritable demigod.

Rachel House as Tala - The mother to Tui and Moana’s paternal grandmother.

Temuera Marrison as Tui - Moana’s father, chief of Motunui Island, and Tala’s son.

Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa - A gigantic villainous coconut crab from Lalotai, the Realm of Monsters.

Nicole Scherzinger as Sina - Moana’s mother, wife to Tui, and the village’s chieftaincy.

Alan Tudyk as Heihei - Moana’s pet

Louise Bush as Toddler Moana

Chris Jackson as Tui’s singing voice

Oscar Kightley as a fisherman

However, there is a possibility of the introduction of new characters and rosters in the second instalment. This is highly expected because these particular innovations are what Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment is very good at.

Moana 2 plot summary

The plot of Moana 2 is one of the most challenging questions most viewers and fans have in mind. Unfortunately, even though there are many clues and speculations, the producers and creators of the film have not offered any hints yet.

The first film narrates about the people of Motunui who worshipped Te Fiti, the island goddess. Te Fiti shared life among the people of the island through the power of her heart. Maui, a shape-shifting demigod, stole Te Fiti's heart to offer creation power to human beings.

Unfortunately, as he escaped, Te Ka, the lava monster, stopped him, and he ended up losing the heart of Te Fiti and his magical hook. Over 1000 years later, the ocean chooses Moana, the village chieftain's daughter, to search for Maui.

Moana and Maui set sail to the island of Te Fiti and restore's her heart. The duo has accomplished its mission and has restored life to the island and its people.

From the details of the first film, there are numerous possibilities of the second instalment of Moana. For instance, Since Maui has parted ways with Moana, a reunion is one of the possibilities. In addition, the relationship between the two will be given highlights, as both characters have displayed good chemistry in the first instalment.

The story will continue where Moana 1 left off as the villagers have journeyed to find a new island to settle. It will also include Moana's role as the new chief and the leadership challenges she will face. In addition, Tamatoa, the giant coconut crab, might seek vengeance on Moana and Maui.

Moana 2 trailer

Will there be a Moana 2 trailer? Yes. However, since there have been no official statements, information, and updates on Moana 2 there are no trailers available.

The trailers will be made available for viewership upon the confirmation of Moana 2 by the producers. However, you can watch the trailer of Moana One on different social media platforms such as YouTube and other entertainment centres.

Moana 2 latest updates

Will there be a Moana 2 movie? Yes. On 11 December, through their Disney stated that Moana would get a sequel in the form of a TV series.

@DisneyAnimation’s first-ever original animated series are coming to @DisneyPlus: Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana are coming in 2022, and Moana, the series, in 2023

So far, there have been no trailers, teasers, posters or any other updates about Moana 2 release date. Hopefully, the situation will get better, and The Walt Disney studio will start working on the American animated film pretty soon.

