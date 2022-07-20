Veteran actress Abena Achiaa Julie Juu of Cantata fame has been spotted in a new video on social media

The video shows Julie Juu looking good as she attended the Ghana Party In The Park in London over the weekend

Julie Juu's video has stirred reactions online with many surprised by how good the actress still looks

Veteran actress Abena Achiaa, popularly known as Julie Juu, has popped up in a new video on social media.

Juli Juu, one of the main stars of the popularly Cantata TV series which aired on GTV in the 90s, is currently domiciled in the United Kingdom. The veteran actress was spotted at the 2022 Ghana Party In The Park, which was recently held in London.

In a video which has been spotted on the Instagram page @gistandtrendz.gh, Juli Juu is seen finely dressed just like she used to do during her time on Cantata.

Cantata star Abena Achiaa Julie Juu has popped up in a new video Photo source: Julie Juu TV

Source: Facebook

She wore a dress which had flowery designs on it. On top of the dress was a black-coloured jacket. The actress did heavy makeup colouring in-between her eyebrows and lashes with purple colour. She also applied purple lipstick which matched the colour of her dress.

The Cantata star completed her look by adorning herself in jewellery. She had very big earrings and a number of necklaces which matched.

Standing beside a lady who wore a dress made with the colours of the Ghana flag and spoke Twi, Julie Juu delivered her speech in English as she urged fans to follow her on social media.

"Keep watching Juli Juu TV and keep subscribing Juli Juu TV," she said.

Ghanaians react to Juli Juu's video

The video of Julie Juu has got some social media users reacting. While some were happy to see her, others thank God for keeping her.

comfy_rugs_and_more said:

"Thank God she’s alive and well ."

n__a_n_a_adwoa said:

"Ei this woman ."

tessys_kloset said:

" she’s been found."

