Ghanaian actress Mavis Adjei has released stunning photos on social media as she celebrates her birthday.

Mavis, one of the stars of the Kumawood industry in its early days, turned a year older on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

She took to her Instagram page to share some beautiful photos from her current base in the Netherlands.

The first set of photos had Mavis rocking a pink dress. She matched her look with a pink pair of shoes while holding a black clutch purse.

Sharing the photos, Mavis Adjei said:

"Shhh, Listen. Hear that? That's the sound of joy! I am +1 today, help me celebrate me today. Grace and mercy have brought me this far. I am grateful to God for the gift of life. #LeaveAMarkNotAScar #prayerstillworks #Ladymay," she said.

The actress shared another set of photos rocking a white dress and a pair of silver-coloured shoes. She said:

"Happy Birthday To Me! +1 Today, Thank God for the gift of life. #LadyMay #LeaveAMarkNotAScar #prayerstillworks."

Kumawood actresses react

The photos of Mavis have stirred loads of reactions on social media. Many of the reactions came from Mavis' colleagues.

emeliabrobbey said:

"Happy birthday dear."

iamsandraadu said:

"@iammavisadjei happy birthday my dear ❤️."

marthajoycearthur said:

"Beautiful lady in sleek dress."

iambarbaranewton said:

"Happy birthday beautiful may God bless your life, shine on, and have a blast."

iamamamcbrown shared her photo saying:

"My Dear Sister @iammavisadjei We are from far away it is just by his grace Happy Birthday #moreLIFE #BRIMM."

