After ten weeks of tough competition, reality TV stars Tessy and Martin have emerged as winners of TV3's Perfect Match Xtra season two.

The adorable, popularly called Martess by their fans nationwide, beat Rose and Drill, Darlene and Jason to take home the ultimate cash prize and products from the sponsors.

Tessy and Martin win Perfect Match Xtra season 2. Photo credit: @tv3

Agor Delali, popularly called Tessy, is a photo model, video vixen, and rising fashion designer who loves to flaunt her smooth body in revealing outfits.

Martin Marvin, known in the showbiz industry as Martin, is a business executive who spends most of his time travelling across the globe.

Martin and Tesys win GH₵25,000 each, a trip abroad sponsored by Adansi Travels, a smartphone from Hisense, a month's worth of spa treatments, a month's worth of grooming services provided by Lee Jay Looks, and other products from the sponsors.

Drill and Rosey (Drisey), who placed second, won GH₵20,000, a local trip to Ghana, a smartphone from Hisense, a two-week spa treatment from St. Theresa’s spa, and products from sponsors.

Watch the video as AJ Sarpong announce Tessy and Martin as the winners of Perfect Match Xtra season two

Former Citi FM presenter AJ Sarpong looked elegant in a black corseted gown and frontal hairstyle during the Perfect Match Xtra season two finale.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented as Tessy and Martin win Perfect Match Xtra Season two

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

tessypmxtra2 stated:

Talk to us nice or don’t talk to us at all… Odogwu fanbase, evergreen army you do this one … Thank you

vicky_lhois stated:

It's their late realization and reaction for me. Were they not expecting to win? You did it ooCongratulations Martess. Well deserved

mami_aquosuah stated:

Well deserved…, you can’t be winning HOH and Thursday Tasks back to back and be 2nd ocongratulations

xorse__xorse stated:

Deserved! Drisey which task have you people won before? Jeychris in the mud Guys there’s light at the end of every tunnel okay! Mattess matters

esinam stated:

God papa boi imagine the position of tessy if he was still with this guy Martin thanks for coming to change the narrative we love us both❤️❤️❤️❤️

mckayteresa2 stated:

It's fate. Grace will find you when the time is right.I pray that these blessings will keep them together forever and not ruin them.

nana_airquiyah_cutelyn stated:

You rose ,you think what Hermes told us about u ..TV3 and the fans will let it slide eh

ruth_date_rush stated:

and we won again

_kukua_aa stated:

Martin too fine sha. Humility is key o well deserved loves.

