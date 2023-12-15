Plus-size influencer Hajia Bintu won the hearts of many Ghanaians when she flaunted her massive backside in a mini pale gold velvet dress

She was spotted at the club with her friend who is also an influencer, Ama Nyamewaa as they partied hard at Mood Bar

Many spoke about her huge backside, while others talked about their love for her

Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu caused a frenzy on social media when videos of her flaunting her massive backside in a mini dress she wore to the club surfaced online.

Hajia Bintu at Mood Bar partying with friends. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu flaunts huge backside

In the videos that surfaced on the internet, Hajia Bintu was headed to the club known as Mood Bar with a fellow influencer Ama Nyamewaa.

They were there to support Ghanaian musician Cina Soul who was hosting a party there.

The plus-size model slayed in a mini pale gold velvet dress that showed off her cleavage. The mini dress also showed off her fine legs and massive curves.

At the club, she partied hard with her friend, Ama Nyamewaa, as she shook her backside seriously.

Video of Hajia Bintu partying hard with her friends at a club.

Ghanaians react to videos of Hajia Bintu slaying in a mini dress to the club

Many people spoke about Hajia Bintu's backside, while others talked about their admiration for her.

why___envy said:

lol one thing is certain that night and it's a fact that - she isn't footing the bill. with the size of that bag, not even an atm card can fit in...

arabianhabibi__ said:

See body ooooo chale Ghana girls y3 Wo body papa paaaa ❤️

lisaazasu said:

Chai,,,, women like this need a strategic way of bathing the whole body oo cos eii

Richard kobby nice❤ said:

Fine slay queen ❤️

Target said:

You are looking so beautiful and sweet.

Video of Hajia Bintu showing off the dress she wore to the club.

Lady breaks up with boyfriend because of Hajia Bintu

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a relationship ended in shambles after a young man posted on X that he would wife a lady with heavy curves like that of famous Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu.

His girlfriend saw his post and decided to call off the relationship in public by replying to his post on X.

Many were of the view that the young man disrespected his now ex-girlfriend by making that statement, while others advised her to leave the relationship.

