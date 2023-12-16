Sensational dance queen Afronita and child dancer Abigail Adjiri hopped on a vibey song by singer Rihanna

The DWP Academy performer and the Talented Kidz season 14 winner grooved in synchronised motions

Netizens, especially fans of the duo, thronged the comments section of a post by Afronita and gushed

Talented dancers Afronita and Abigail Adjiri hit the ground with their impressive dance moves as they choreographed a song by famous singer Rihanna.

The DWP Academy star and the Talented Kidz season 14 champion jammed to If It's Lovin' That You Want, a song by Barbadian singer, businesswoman, actress, and songwriter Rihanna.

Video captures Afronita and Talented Kidz season 14 winner dancing to Rihanna's song. Photo credit: afronitaaa.

The pair wore casual outfits with coordinating colours for the performance and nailed their moves perfectly.

More than 33,000 people have watched their video many times on Instagram, and 191 people left comments under the post by Afronita.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Afronita

Reactions trailed the dance footage of Afronita and Abigail Adjiri. YEN.com.gh compiled some here.

Abigail_talented_kids_14 commented:

Love and happiness.

Lourdy3_public_figure indicated:

So cute ❤️.

Nanayaa.konadu.50999 posted:

Our love .

