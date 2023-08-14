2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful: Kwartemaa Exceeds Expectations, Talks About Rites Of Widowhood: "Goosebumps"
- Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Kwartemaa has won over Ghanaians with her consistency and captivating storytelling skills
- The Bono Regional representative spoke about widowhood and how they are significant to their communities
- Some social media users have commented on Kwartemaa's performance, claiming she is the star performer, although she didn't win the award
The Bono Regional representative for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant delivered an exceptional performance at the week two eviction show.
The young lady who won the Best Costume Award during the first show continues to impress Ghanaians with her flawless acting and storytelling skills.
In a viral video posted on TV3, Kwartemaa gave a brief but insightful education on the rite of widowhood and the importance of these widows in the community.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Kwartemaa's performance
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Ewuramaanansewaasam stated:
She is so eloquent. Very brilliant
Statementwithhamz stated:
I repeat it this week; this Lady will win this year’s contest. Ghanafuo, let’s give her our votes and support; she stands out clearly, and what does it for me is she is humbl.e
sandylove_25 stated:
This girl gives me goosebumps. Go for Gold; we are voting.
Aquiahnnebe stated:
U are just too good, and they can't do anything about it
akua_gela stated:
We didn’t come to Play ooo. Kwartemaa for the crown
takyiwaa_gmb22 stated:
Bring whatever we left there, sis❤️… We’re solidly behind you, Kwa Kwa y
nana_adjowa_egyirwah stated:
Let all vote for her na the Girl is what!!!!
she_loves_cookie_tee_gh stated:
Kwartemaaa flow naturally paaa . Great job ❤️
nana_abena_spendyluv stated:
It’s Kwartemaa or nothing. KWARTEMAA 4GMB23
Ghanaians react as TV3 shares video of Kwartemaa's stellar performance that deserves Star Performer award
Fillmore stated:
She is soo humble, and she gives me goosebumps
emjo_signature stated:
I love her performance….
_f.eldmann stated:
She did it again
adepa_kholektion stated:
Kwartemaa never disappoints
Watch Video Of Kwartemaa's Stellar Performance That Deserves Star Performer Award
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwartemaa from the Bono Region, who gave a standout performance during the first week of Ghana's Most Beautiful's eviction program.
After her presentation, the intelligent woman, fluent in English and her native languages, earned compliments from many Ghanaians.
After Kwartemaa was denied the Star Performer award, the organizers came under fire from social media users.
