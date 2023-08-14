Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Kwartemaa has won over Ghanaians with her consistency and captivating storytelling skills

The Bono Regional representative spoke about widowhood and how they are significant to their communities

Some social media users have commented on Kwartemaa's performance, claiming she is the star performer, although she didn't win the award

The Bono Regional representative for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant delivered an exceptional performance at the week two eviction show.

The young lady who won the Best Costume Award during the first show continues to impress Ghanaians with her flawless acting and storytelling skills.

In a viral video posted on TV3, Kwartemaa gave a brief but insightful education on the rite of widowhood and the importance of these widows in the community.

Some social media users have commented on Kwartemaa's performance

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ewuramaanansewaasam stated:

She is so eloquent. Very brilliant

Statementwithhamz stated:

I repeat it this week; this Lady will win this year’s contest. Ghanafuo, let’s give her our votes and support; she stands out clearly, and what does it for me is she is humbl.e

sandylove_25 stated:

This girl gives me goosebumps. Go for Gold; we are voting.

Aquiahnnebe stated:

U are just too good, and they can't do anything about it

akua_gela stated:

We didn’t come to Play ooo. Kwartemaa for the crown

takyiwaa_gmb22 stated:

Bring whatever we left there, sis❤️… We’re solidly behind you, Kwa Kwa y

nana_adjowa_egyirwah stated:

Let all vote for her na the Girl is what!!!!

she_loves_cookie_tee_gh stated:

Kwartemaaa flow naturally paaa . Great job ❤️

nana_abena_spendyluv stated:

It’s Kwartemaa or nothing. KWARTEMAA 4GMB23

Fillmore stated:

She is soo humble, and she gives me goosebumps

emjo_signature stated:

I love her performance….

_f.eldmann stated:

She did it again

adepa_kholektion stated:

Kwartemaa never disappoints

