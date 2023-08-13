Award-winning dental surgeon Dr Louisa Ansong is trending on Instagram after carrying her son at her back in New York City

The celebrity mother looked gorgeous in an elegant outfit, long straight hairstyle and flawless makeup

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy's wife's beautiful video as she spent time with her children at Times Square

Ghanaian dentist and wife of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has won the admiration of social media users with her motherly love as she juggles between work and family duties.

Dr Louisa and her two adorable children have joined her husband on his 5th dimension tour in the United States of America.

Dr Louisa Ansong and her children rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @drlouisa

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, the gorgeous wife and mother wore a round neck three-square sleeve top paired with denim jeans while carrying her son at her back.

L Janam Joachim Satekla rocked a stylish tee shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Catherine Jidula Satekla looked fabulous white top tie and & dye-inspired jeans and white sneakers.

Watch the photos below; Swipe to the 5th slide to watch the video.

Some social media users have commented on Dr Louisa's beautiful photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

marklee_nana_yeboah_ stated:

Behind every successful Stonebwoy, there's a certain beautiful and successful Dr Louisa ♥️

Iamnanaakuaboatemaa stated:

Eii Jaja! I thought you passed that oo. .

Afia. Foriwaa stated:

This boy was born with poses eyyy

jozzygrey2 stated:

Cj should "hold me well"

ajuwa2023to2024 stated:

“Girl gotta do what girl gotta do” #mummy-duties

Stephanytackie stated:

It’s the 5th slide for methe pose is giving

martin_flames stated:

Last slide mummy duties

rockybanks3 stated:

Slide 5 see how dat lil boy dey eye Jaja

neveah88_ stated:

Dr Louisa is looking beautiful, and your son wants all the affection

stone_burniton stated:

Last baby ❤️

jealous_godd stated:

You’re an amazing woman

_.enyonamm stated:

Beautiful, but slide 5 is my favourite, Jaja our model

Barkue stated:

It’s always the slide ❤️❤️❤️. So good seeing you.

_e.l.l.a._a stated:

You look so good in all pictures

glam.by.ohemaa stated:

C mama’s mama ❤️❤️

madadapdapanafricanist stated:

Welcome to New York. I hope that you are having a wonderful time.

